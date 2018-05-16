Tesco Kind And Pure Cleansing Micellar Water 200Ml

Product Description
- Kind & Pure Cleansing Micellar Water
- TESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind for daily skin TLC. All of our products are pH balanced, dermatologically tested and fragrance free, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Our CLEANSING MICELLAR WATER, with Camomile & Rosehip + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently remove dirt, impurities and make up. Dermatologically tested, fragrance free and suitable for sensitive skin.
- FOR SENSITIVE SKIN FRAGRANCE FREE Camomile & Rosehip + Pro Vitamin B5 GENTLY REMOVES DIRT, IMPURITIES AND MAKE UP DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED
- Pack size: 200ML
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Betaine, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Glucoside, Polysorbate 20, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.
Made in the U.K.
- Apply product generously onto a cotton pad and wipe pad around the face, avoiding contact with the eyes. For best results, follow with Kind & Pure Hydrating Daily Moisturiser.
Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
200 ml e
