We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Kind And Pure Hydrating Daily Moisturiser 75Ml

Tesco Kind And Pure Hydrating Daily Moisturiser 75Ml

4(21)
Write a review

£1.70

£2.27/100ml

Kind & Pure Hydrating Daily Moisturiser
TESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind for daily skin TLC. All of our products are pH balanced, dermatologically tested and fragrance free, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Our HYDRATING DAILY MOISTURISER, with Camomile & Rosehip + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently moisturise and soothe your face every day/to gently provide lightweight hydration to your face every day. Dermatologically tested, fragrance free and suitable for sensitive skin.FOR SENSITIVE SKIN FRAGRANCE FREE Camomile & Rosehip + Vitamin B5 GENTLY MOISTURISES DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDTesco Kind & Pure is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced and dermatologically tested, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy-looking skin. Our hydrating Daily Moisturiser with Camomile & Rosehip + Pro-Vitamin B5 has been carefully formulated to gently moisturise and soothe your skin every day.
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Carbomer, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Allantoin, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium PCA, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Net Contents

75 ml e

Preparation and Usage

Gently massage a small amount of the product into your face and neck area. Suitable for day and night. For best results, prepare your skin with Kind & Pure Cleansing Face Wash.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here