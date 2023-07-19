We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Kind And Pure Refreshing Daily Moisture Spf 15 75Ml

4.8(15)
Kind & Pure Refreshing Daily Moisturiser SPF 15
TESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All of our products are pH balanced, and dermatologically tested giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily TLC for naturally healthy looking skin. Our REFRESHING DAILY MOISTURISER SPF15, with Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently moisturise and protect your skin every day.FOR SENSITIVE SKIN Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5 MOISTURISES AND UV PROTECTION DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDTESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All of our products are pH balanced, and dermatologically tested giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily TLC for naturally healthy looking skin. Our REFRESHING DAILY MOISTURISER SPF15, with Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently moisturise and protect your skin every day.
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Octocrylene, Carbomer, Panthenol, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Parfum, Isohexadecane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Hydroxide, Polysorbate 80, Disodium EDTA, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Sorbitan Oleate, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Net Contents

75 ml e

Preparation and Usage

In the morning, gently massage a small amount of the product into your face and neck area. For best results, prepare your skin with Kind & Pure Refreshing Face Wash.

