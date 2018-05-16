Tesco Kind And Pure Refreshing Face Scrub 150Ml

Product Description
- Kind & Pure Refreshing Face Scrub
- TESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced, dermatologically tested and free from colour, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy looking skin. Our REFRESHING FACE SCRUB, with Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently exfoliate, helps clean pores and soften your skin. Dermatologically tested, lightly fragranced and suitable for sensitive skin.
- FOR SENSITIVE SKIN Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5 GENTLY EXFOLIATES AND SMOOTHES DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED
- TESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced, dermatologically tested and free from colour, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy-looking skin. Our REFRESHING FACE SCRUB, with Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently exfoliate, helps clean pores and soften your skin.
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Oryza Sativa Germ Powder, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Panthenol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Wet your face with warm water. Apply a small amount of the product to your hands and massage onto your face in an upwards and outwards motion. Once finished, rinse with warm water and pat dry.
Recycling info
Tube. Card widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150 ml e
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020