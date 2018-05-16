Tesco Kind And Pure Refreshing Face Wash 150Ml

Product Description
- Kind & Pure Refreshing Face Wash
- TESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind for daily skin TLC. All of our products are pH balanced, dermatologically tested and fragrance free, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Our REFRESHING FACE WASH, with Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently cleanse, removing dirt and impurities, leaving your skin feeling refreshed. Dermatologically tested, lightly fragranced and suitable for sensitive skin.
- FOR SENSITIVE SKIN Seaweed & Cucumber + Vitamin B5 CLEANSES AND REFRESHES DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer (Acrylates/Aminoacrylates/C10-30 Alkyl PEG-20 Itaconate Copolymer), PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, Citric Acid.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Work a small amount of product into a lather in your hands. Gently massage onto wet skin and rinse with water. For best results, follow with Kind & Pure Refreshing Daily Moisturiser SPF 15.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic check local recycling Tube. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150 ml e
