Tesco Kind And Pure Cleansing Face Wash 150Ml

  • Kind & Pure Cleansing Face Wash
  • TESCO KIND & PURE is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind for daily skin TLC. All of our products are pH balanced, dermatologically tested and fragrance free, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Our CLEANSING FACE WASH, with Camomile & Rosehip + Vitamin B5, has been carefully formulated to gently cleanse, removing dirt and impurites from your face. Dermatologically tested, fragrance free and suitable for sensitive skin.
  • FOR SENSITIVE SKIN FRAGRANCE FREE Camomile & Rosehip + Vitamin B5 GENTLY CLEANSES DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED
  • Pack size: 150ML

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, PEG-18 Glyceryl Oleate/Cocoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Panthenol, Potassium Sorbate, Allantoin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium PCA, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract.

Made in the U.K.

  • Work a small amount of product into a lather in your hands. Gently massage onto wet skin and rinse with water. For best results, follow with Kind & Pure Hydrating Daily Moisturiser.

Cap. Plastic check local recycling Tube. Card widely recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

150 ml e

Better than Simple

5 stars

I absolutely love this face wash , it’s so refreshing and moisturising. My face feels clean all day when I use this product!

Really good for sensitive skin with allergies, bee

5 stars

Really good for sensitive skin with allergies, been really struggling to find fragrance-free products here, hasn't got a smell. Cleanses the skin without making it itchy or otherwise irritated, which is the usual for almost all products. Will probably use this for the whole body. Also very affordable.

Has a very strong smell of washing up liquid. My s

1 stars

Has a very strong smell of washing up liquid. My skin felt as if I had used washing up liquid too. Would not buy again

