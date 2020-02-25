Tesco Kind And Pure Cleansing Face Wash 150Ml

Better than Simple
I absolutely love this face wash , it’s so refreshing and moisturising. My face feels clean all day when I use this product!
Really good for sensitive skin with allergies, been really struggling to find fragrance-free products here, hasn't got a smell. Cleanses the skin without making it itchy or otherwise irritated, which is the usual for almost all products. Will probably use this for the whole body. Also very affordable.
Has a very strong smell of washing up liquid. My skin felt as if I had used washing up liquid too. Would not buy again