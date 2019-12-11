By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smak Grated Beetroot With Horseradish 290G

Smak Grated Beetroot With Horseradish 290G
£ 1.00
£0.35/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Beetroot with Horseradish
  • Only good taste matters
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (72%), Horseradish (9%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Eggs, Soybeans, Milk (including Lactose), Celery, Mustard Seeds and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in a cool and dark place.After opening - in refrigerator. Best before: date on the lid.

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.com

Net Contents

290g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g of Product
Energy 248 kJ / 59 kcal
Fat <0,5 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 12 g
of which sugars 10 g
Protein 1,6 g
Salt 0,61 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

