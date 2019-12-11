By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smak Pickled Champignons 290G

Smak Pickled Champignons 290G
Product Description

  • Marinated Mushrooms
  • Delicate button mushroom in light brine
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Champignons (42%), Water, Carrot (8%), Sugar, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices (contain Mustard Seeds), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite, Turmeric Extract

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Eggs, Soybeans, Milk (including Lactose), Celery and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool and dark place. After opening - in refrigerator.Best before: (date at the top of the packaging).

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.com

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

290g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy 225 kJ / 54 kcal
Fat 2.3 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.3 g
of which sugars 4.7 g
Protein 1.4 g
Salt 1.4 g

