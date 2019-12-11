Smak Pickled Champignons 290G
Offer
Product Description
- Marinated Mushrooms
- Delicate button mushroom in light brine
- Pasteurized product
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Champignons (42%), Water, Carrot (8%), Sugar, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices (contain Mustard Seeds), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite, Turmeric Extract
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Eggs, Soybeans, Milk (including Lactose), Celery and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool and dark place. After opening - in refrigerator.Best before: (date at the top of the packaging).
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Prymat sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Chlebowa 14,
- 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.prymatgroup.com
Drained weight
160g
Net Contents
290g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product:
|Energy
|225 kJ / 54 kcal
|Fat
|2.3 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3 g
|of which sugars
|4.7 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019