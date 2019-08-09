Tesco Health Junior Nappies 20 Pack

Bought these for my almost 4 year old son with aut 2 stars A Tesco Customer9th August 2019 Bought these for my almost 4 year old son with autism. He has grown out regular fit nappies. Although the concept behind these nappies is excellent the actual quality is below basic standard. Once wet the nappy itself becomes lumpy and breaks apart. The material used is cheap and has left my son skin sweaty. The design is great and secure but surely kids with additional needs nappies should have the same quality control as other nappies? Very disappointed! Report

Useless for a disabled child! 1 stars A Tesco Customer14th July 2019 No good whatsoever for our nearly 4 year old disabled daughter. No sooner had we put her in the nappy we had to change it, the padding all scrunched up like wet paper tissue, making it useless after just one wee! We need a nappy that can contain a few wee's to enable us to enjoy a morning out without having to find changing facilities every 20 minutes. At that rate we will get through nearly a pack a day which us too expensive to maintain - we're going back to Pampers baby dry size 8s until we find something better. If you want a nappy that's good for catching small, infrequent accidents these may be ok for you, but for a child who doesn't have any sense of bowel or bladder control, they are not suitable. More research needed Tesco!!!! Report

special needs nappies at reasonable price! 4 stars A Tesco Customer29th June 2019 These are the best that I've found for my daughter who 4 1/2 and is a non-verbal autistic child. She has outgrown all nappies for weight 25kg+ which are the biggest.She's also 116cm+ clothing size so the brand makes are still too big as aimed at adults or teenagers.Thanks tesco's it had started become a real issue trying to source and then pay for nappies without trading my sole! 1 happy special needs mum, please keep developing these as they could be amazing x Report

Great for those that still need protection 5 stars A Tesco Customer18th June 2019 Having two children that still need protection at night and sometimes in the day can be challenging to find the right product to use. Size’s, Price, Design, Absorbency and Comfort come into it l. Having two 6yr olds that wet at night I need something that I know is going to keep them dry until the morning. In the off occasion when they are needed in the day they need to not leak which is what i like. I like the wetness indicator as they help me to gauge when the nappy needs changing without making it obvious or embarrassing for my kiddos. The 4 tapes help to get the best fit with no leaks. We love these and they are handy to have! Thanks Tesco Report

Amazing for the older child. 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th April 2019 These nappies have been great for the odd occasion where we have needed to use them, having 5 children aged between 2-5 it’s always good to have nappies in the house. When one of the kids have been ill recently with bad d&v we decided to pop a nappy on him and they were great. The double tabs give a better fit which ensures there is no leaks, the wetness indicator is great as it lets me know when i need to change them. The tabs are good and sticky as well. Report

Amazing! 5 stars A Tesco Customer20th February 2019 Still having a 5yr old wet the bed can be a problem sometimes.. finding a nappy or pull up that doesn’t leak, is affordable and that she is comfortable in. I was fed up of buying drynites at the ridiculous prices so I thought I would give these a go. They are defiantly bigger than standard nappies. She wears the nappies at night normally and they are great at holding lots of wee. The nappy does saggy quite a lot by the morning but that is expected. I like the witness indicator for the rare occasion she wears them in the day and I know when to change her. I find the tabs nice and stretchy so i get the perfect fit. Tesco have made something amazing! Report

Dissapointed 2 stars A Tesco Customer21st December 2018 I have an autistic child and used these while waiting on receiving his nappies from nhs. They where ok through the day but he still woke up soaking in morning. Was bit disappointed have used Tesco nappies previous and they where good compared to these. Report

Awfully Smelly!!! 3 stars A Tesco Customer6th December 2018 These nappies are a great size and they hold a fair enough amount of wee. We haven’t had any leaks through but boy, oh boy do these nappies absolutely STINK!! When we take the nappy off our son in the morning there’s a really, really awful smell. The smell is the nappy. The smell is through his vest and on to his pyjamas. It’s an awful, really strong smell of pee. We have never had this smell before with any other nappies, even on the occasions we had some leaks the smell wouldn’t be as bad as it is every single morning with these nappies. Great product apart from that! Maybe they need an odour neutraliser or something like other nappies do? Report

Good but with size limitation 4 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2018 At last, a bigger nappy, more akin to a small adult nappy. These are breathable fabric backed with four good sized tabs. I would be cautious about a 70cm waist fitting though, as there won’t be a lot if any overlap of the side sections and only the front Centre section is stretchy. Tesco would do well to make larger sizes of these for older kids and those with special needs. Report