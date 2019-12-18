Aptamil Comfort Milk Powder 800G

Product Description
- Comfort for the dietary management of colic & constipation
- For information on Halal, visit our website
- Nutritionally complete* formula with partially hydrolysed protein and oligosaccharides.
- Aptamil® Comfort is a Food for Special Medical Purposes
- For the dietary management of Colic & Constipation
- Our blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides.
- Partially hydrolysed protein (pHP) & fat blend with betapalmitate.
- *Suitable as the sole source of nutrition from the birth to 6 months and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 1 year.
- Colic: As babies' digestive systems are developing, they may experience an altered gut flora or reduced ability to digest lactose or protein. This discomfort may cause colic: intense & inconsolable crying episodes that last several hours with flushed face, clenched fists and legs pulled up to the chest.
- Constipation: When babies experience delayed or infrequent passage of stools, this may be a sign of constipation.
- Our Unique Expertise
- Inspired by over 120 years of Nutricia's expertise in early life science and 40 years of pioneering research, our team has developed Aptamil® Comfort; nutritionally complete* and specially tailored for the dietary management of colic and constipation.
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- We don't produce for any supermarket own label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Bringing science to early life
- Updated formulation
- Reduced lactose & partially hydrolysed protein
- Contains GOS/FOS (9:1)
- Nutritionally complete
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Hydrolysate (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil), Glucose Syrup, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Lactose (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin C, Inositol, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin E, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Riboflavin, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Food for special medical purposes
- Ask for advice from your healthcare professional before use
- Updated formulation to meet new legislation.
- Feeding Guide
- Aptamil® Comfort has a thicker texture than most other milks to help prevent your baby taking in too much air during feeding. We recommend using a variable flow teat or a single hole teat with a medium or fast flow.
- Approx. age: Birth; Approx weight: 3.5kg: 7 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2 weeks; Approx weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 4, Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2 months; Approx weight: 5kg, 11lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4 months; Approx weight: 6.5kg, 14 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 6 months; Approx weight: 7.5kg, 16 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months; Approx weight: -kg, -lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from the time to time. All babies are different, but it can take up to 2-3 weeks to notice a difference. If used for this time and you see no difference, we recommend you talk to your healthcare professional.
- How to use this pack
- To open, remove tamper evidence strip on the rim of the pack.
- There is a handy leveller built into the pack. Store your scoop in the lid so that it is keep safe and secure.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Preparing your baby's feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Due to the blend of ingredients in Aptamil® Comfort, the milk can separate once prepared. If this occurs, shake the bottle vigorously to mix and use as normal. You may notice that your baby's stools change consistency when using this formula, this is completely normal.
- Important feeding and storage advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
- If your are concerned that your baby has colic or constipation you should speak to your healthcare professional.
- Moving to the next stage
- If you think your little one is ready to move on from Aptamil® Comfort, speak to a healthcare professional about the most suitable milk for your baby.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Comfort is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of colic and constipation. It should only be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months. For external use only.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us, This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call on our expertise
- Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- ROI 1 800 22 12 34 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g powder
|100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|2015 kJ
|276 kJ
|-
|482 kcal
|66 kcal
|Fat
|25.0 g
|3.4 g
|of which, saturates
|10.6 g
|1.4 g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|10.2 g
|1.4 g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|4.2g
|0.6 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.281g
|0.038 g
|acid (AA)
|0.120 g
|0.017 g
|acid (DHA)
|0.120 g
|0 017 g
|Carbohydrate
|51.1 g
|7.0g
|of which, sugars
|23.8 g
|3.3g
|of which, lactose
|19.7 g
|2.7 g
|of which, polyols
|0.115 g
|0.016 g
|- Inositol
|0.062 g
|0.009 g
|of which, starch
|10.2 g
|1.4 g
|Fibre
|4.1 g
|0.6 g
|of which, GOS°
|3.5 g
|0.48 g
|of which, FOS◊
|0.58 g
|0.08 g
|Protein‡
|11.1 g
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.07g
|Vitamin A
|423 µg
|58 µg
|Vitamin D3
|12 µg
|1.7 µg
|Vitamin E
|12 mg TE
|1.7mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|36 µg
|4.9 µg
|Vitamin C
|67 mg
|9.1 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.44 mg
|0.06 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.0 mg
|0.14 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|3.2 mg
|0.43 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.31 mg
|0.04 mg
|Folate
|102 µg
|14.0 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.60 µg
|0.08 µg
|Biotin
|12 µg
|1.7 µg
|Pantothenic acid
|4.2 mg
|0.57 mg
|Sodium
|204 mg
|28.0 mg
|Potassium
|590 mg
|81 mg
|Chloride
|372 mg
|51 mg
|Calcium
|431 mg
|59 mg
|Phosphorus
|239 mg
|33 mg
|Magnesium
|37 mg
|5.1 mg
|Iron
|5.3mg
|0.73mg
|Zinc
|3.5 mg
|0.48 mg
|Copper
|0.371mg
|0.051mg
|Manganese
|0.043 mg
|0.006 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.043 mg
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|22 µg
|3.0 µg
|Chromium
|≤43 µg
|≤6.0 µg
|Molybdenum
|≤43 µg
|≤6.0 µg
|Iodine
|92 µg
|13 µg
|L-Carnitine
|15 mg
|2.1 mg
|Choline
|182 mg
|25 mg
|Taurine
|39 mg
|5.4 mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|1.7 g
|0.2 g
|Nucleotides
|17 mg
|2.3 mg
|Osmolarity
|220 mOsmol/l
|250 mOsmol/kg H20
|- Arachidonic
|-
|-
|- Docosahexaenoic
|-
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|-
|° Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|◊ Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|‡ Partially hydrolysed cow's milk protein
|-
|-
Safety information
