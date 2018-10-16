By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aptamil Anti Reflux Milk Powder 800G

Aptamil Anti Reflux Milk Powder 800G
£ 13.00
£1.63/100g

Product Description

  • Thickened formula for the dietary management of frequent reflux and regurgitation
  • Aptamil® Anti-Reflux: Food for Special Medical Purposes
  • Our unique blend of ingredients:
  • Nucleotides
  • Omega-3 LCPs (DHA) - Contains Omega-3 LCPs (DHA)
  • Carob Bean Gum - With Carob Bean Gum (CBG) which thickens the formula helping the feed to stay down.
  • Suitable as the sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 1 year.
  • Our Unique Expertise
  • Inspired by 40 years of research in early life science, our passionate team has developed Aptamil® Anti-Reflux formula, a nutritionally complete formula specially tailored to help manage your baby's feeding problem.
  • Reflux and regurgitation: Babies often spit up small amounts of milk after feeding (commonly referred to as posseting) and this is perfectly normal. However, some babies may suffer from more frequent reflux or regurgitation which can be caused by the developing digestive system.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.

Nutricia - Bringing Science to Early Life

  • For the dietary management of frequent Reflux & Regurgitation
  • Thickened with CBG to help feeds stay down
  • Contains omega-3 LCPs (DHA)
  • For bottle-fed babies
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Maltodextrin, Carob Bean Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin C, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Taurine, Choline Chloride, Iron Sulphate, Inositol, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin E, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, L-Carnitine, Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Thiamin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeDo not refrigerate Use powder within 4 weeks of opening

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Moving to the next stage
  • If you think your little one is ready to move on from Aptamil® Anti-Reflux, speak to a healthcare professional about the most suitable milk for your baby.
  • Aptamil® Anti-Reflux is a thickened feed.
  • We recommend using a single hole fast flow teat.
  • Approx. age: Birth: Approx weight 3.5kg: Approx weight lb: 7 1/2: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 3, Quantity of water per feed ml: 90, Quantity of water per feed fl oz: 3, No. of feed per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2 weeks: Approx weight 3.9kg: Approx weight lb: 8 1/2: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 4, Quantity of water per feed ml: 120, Quantity of water per feed fl oz: 4, No. of feed per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2 mths: Approx weight kg: 5, Approx weight lb: 11: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 6, Quantity of water per feed ml: 180, Quantity of water per feed fl oz: 6, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4 mths: Approx weight 6.5kg: Approx weight lb: 14 1/2: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 7, Quantity of water per feed ml: 210, Quantity of water per feed fl oz: 7, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 6 mths: Approx weight 7.5kg: Approx weight lb: 16 1/2: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 8, Quantity of water per feed ml: 240, Quantity of water per feed fl oz: 8, No. of feed per 24 hours: 4
  • Approx. age: 7-12 mths: Approx weight -kg: Approx weight lb: -: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 7, Quantity of water per feed ml: 210, Quantity of water per feed fl oz: 7, No. of feed per 24 hours: 3
  • Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
  • How to use this pack
  • To open, remove tamper evidence strip on the rim of pack.
  • There is a handy leveller built into the pack. Store your scoop in the lid so that it is kept safe and secure.
  • Click the lid securely to keep your powder fresh.
  • Preparing your baby's feed
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool or 45 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 4 Add one scoop to every 30ml (1 fl oz) of water. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Cap the bottle and roll upright between the palms of hands - roll it strongly for 5 seconds. The time between adding the scoops and rolling the bottle should be as short as possible.
  • 5 Shake bottle for 20 seconds and then leave to stand for 7 minutes to allow it to thicken. Remove cap and replace with a sterilised teat. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
  • You may notice that your baby's stools change consistency when using this formula. This is completely normal.
  • Important feeding advice
  • For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds. Make up each feed as required and always discard unfinished feeds after 2 hours. If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.

Warnings

  • Food for Special Medical Purposes
  • Ask for advice from your healthcare professional before use
  • If you are concerned that your baby has frequent reflux or regurgitation you should speak to your healthcare professional. This product should not be used in combination with antacids or other feed thickeners.
  • Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time. Never leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
  • Important notice
  • Aptamil® Anti-Reflux is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of frequent reflux and regurgitation. It should only be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months For enteral use only.
  • Dental information
  • Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd.,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 OXQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights as a consumer.
  • Call on our expertise
  • Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
  • UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
  • www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ltd.,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 OXQ.
  • ROI 1 800 22 12 34 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Powder 100gPer Prepared feed 100 ml
Energy2085 kJ275 kJ
-499 kcal66 kcal
Fat26.4 g3.5 g
of which, saturates11.7 g1.5 g
of which, unsaturates14.7 g2.0 g
of which, LCPs*0.159 g0.021 g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.088 g0.012 g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.050 g0.007 g
Carbohydrate51.6 g6.8 g
of which, sugars45.9 g6.1 g
of which, lactose45.4 g6 g
Fibre3 g0.4 g
Protein12.3 g1.6 g
Salt0.45 g0.06 g
Vitamin A378 µg-RE50 µg-RE
Vitamin D39.1 µg1.2 µg
Vitamin E7.7 mg α-TE 1 mg α-TE
Vitamin K134 µg4.5 µg
Vitamin C63 mg8.3 mg
Thiamin (B1)0.41 mg0.05 mg
Riboflavin (B2)0.75 mg0.1 mg
Niacin (B3)6.2 mg NE0.82 mg NE
Pantothenic acid2.24 mg0.3 mg
Vitamin B60.35 mg0.05 mg
Folic acid71 µg9.4 µg
Vitamin B121.3 µg0.17 µg
Biotin11 µg1.5 µg
Sodium181 mg24 mg
Potassium577 mg76 mg
Chloride394 mg52 mg
Calcium586 mg77 mg
Phosphorus329 mg43 mg
Magnesium39 mg5.1 mg
Iron5.1 mg0.68 mg
Zinc4.5 mg0.59 mg
Copper0.3 mg0.04 mg
Manganese0.29 mg0.03 mg
Fluoride≤0.045 mg≤0.006 mg
Selenium9.8 µg1.3 µg
Iodine99 µg13 µg
L-carnitine6.8 mg0.9 mg
Choline58 mg7.7 mg
Inositol25 mg3.3 mg
Taurine38 mg5 mg
Nucleotides24 mg3.2 mg
Osmolarity260 mOsmol/l
Osmolality290 mOsmol/kg H2O
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Other--
*Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids--

Safety information

View more safety information

Food for Special Medical Purposes Ask for advice from your healthcare professional before use If you are concerned that your baby has frequent reflux or regurgitation you should speak to your healthcare professional. This product should not be used in combination with antacids or other feed thickeners. Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time. Never leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Important notice Aptamil® Anti-Reflux is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of frequent reflux and regurgitation. It should only be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months For enteral use only. Dental information Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Made a difference to our little one straight away.

5 stars

Made a difference to our little one straight away.. brilliant

