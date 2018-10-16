Aptamil Anti Reflux Milk Powder 800G

Made a difference to our little one straight away.
Made a difference to our little one straight away.. brilliant
Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Maltodextrin, Carob Bean Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin C, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Taurine, Choline Chloride, Iron Sulphate, Inositol, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin E, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, L-Carnitine, Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Thiamin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite
Store in a cool dry placeDo not refrigerate Use powder within 4 weeks of opening
Manufactured in the E.U.
12 Months
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per Powder 100g
|Per Prepared feed 100 ml
|Energy
|2085 kJ
|275 kJ
|-
|499 kcal
|66 kcal
|Fat
|26.4 g
|3.5 g
|of which, saturates
|11.7 g
|1.5 g
|of which, unsaturates
|14.7 g
|2.0 g
|of which, LCPs*
|0.159 g
|0.021 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.088 g
|0.012 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.050 g
|0.007 g
|Carbohydrate
|51.6 g
|6.8 g
|of which, sugars
|45.9 g
|6.1 g
|of which, lactose
|45.4 g
|6 g
|Fibre
|3 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|12.3 g
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.45 g
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|378 µg-RE
|50 µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|9.1 µg
|1.2 µg
|Vitamin E
|7.7 mg α-TE
|1 mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|34 µg
|4.5 µg
|Vitamin C
|63 mg
|8.3 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.41 mg
|0.05 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.75 mg
|0.1 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|6.2 mg NE
|0.82 mg NE
|Pantothenic acid
|2.24 mg
|0.3 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.35 mg
|0.05 mg
|Folic acid
|71 µg
|9.4 µg
|Vitamin B12
|1.3 µg
|0.17 µg
|Biotin
|11 µg
|1.5 µg
|Sodium
|181 mg
|24 mg
|Potassium
|577 mg
|76 mg
|Chloride
|394 mg
|52 mg
|Calcium
|586 mg
|77 mg
|Phosphorus
|329 mg
|43 mg
|Magnesium
|39 mg
|5.1 mg
|Iron
|5.1 mg
|0.68 mg
|Zinc
|4.5 mg
|0.59 mg
|Copper
|0.3 mg
|0.04 mg
|Manganese
|0.29 mg
|0.03 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.045 mg
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|9.8 µg
|1.3 µg
|Iodine
|99 µg
|13 µg
|L-carnitine
|6.8 mg
|0.9 mg
|Choline
|58 mg
|7.7 mg
|Inositol
|25 mg
|3.3 mg
|Taurine
|38 mg
|5 mg
|Nucleotides
|24 mg
|3.2 mg
|Osmolarity
|260 mOsmol/l
|Osmolality
|290 mOsmol/kg H2O
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Other
|-
|-
|*Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|-
Food for Special Medical Purposes Ask for advice from your healthcare professional before use If you are concerned that your baby has frequent reflux or regurgitation you should speak to your healthcare professional. This product should not be used in combination with antacids or other feed thickeners. Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time. Never leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Important notice Aptamil® Anti-Reflux is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of frequent reflux and regurgitation. It should only be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months For enteral use only. Dental information Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
