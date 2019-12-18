Aptamil Hungry Milk Powder 800G

Product Description
- Hungry Infant Milk for hungrier babies from birth onwards
- If you would like to understand more about our formulation, visit our website.
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- Our Nutricia factories don't produced for any retailer brands.
- For information on Halaal, visit our website.
- Aptamil® Hungry Infant Milk: For Hungrier, bottle-fed babies
- Nucleotides, Omega-3 LCPs (DHA)
- Contains Omega-3 LCPs (DHA)
- GOS/FOS (9:1)
- Our blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides
- Important notice:
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Hungry Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- Our Unique Expertise
- For 40 years, we have been pioneering research in early life science with our passionate team of 400 scientists and experts.
- Our research has enabled us to take inspiration from the benefits of nature, to develop our infant formula suitable for hungrier bottle-fed babies.
- Also available in ready to feed
- 200ml and 1 litre bottles
- Pour into your regular feeding bottle
- Contains our unique blend of ingredients
- Moving to the next stage
- Aptamil® Follow On Milk 6-12 months powder
- Our patented next generation formulation
- Complements a weaning diet from 6 months
- Nutritionally tailored to support your baby's next stage of development
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
Nutricia Bringing Science to early Life
- Breastmilk substitute for hungrier babies
- For hungrier bottle-fed babies
- To help delay the early onset of weaning
- Contains omega-3 LCPs (DHA) and GOS/FOS (9:1)
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosacchardies (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Sodium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Calcium Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Inositol, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Zinc Sulphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, L-Carnitine, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry placeDo not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- Your baby may need more or less than shown in the table below which is provided as a guide. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 3, Single feed 90ml, 3fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 4, Single feed 120ml, 4fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 5, Single feed 150ml, 5fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 6, Single feed 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 6, Single feed 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 7, Single feed 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 7, Single feed 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight - kg, - lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 7, Single feed 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3
- Preparing your baby's feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of fresh water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Cap the bottle and shake well (for 10 seconds) to dissolve the powder. Remove cap and replace with a sterilised teat.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Important feeding advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard un-finished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Warnings
- Important notice
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd.,
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights as a consumer.
- Call on our expertise
- Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- ROI 1 800 22 12 34 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|275 kJ
|-
|66 kcal
|Fat
|3.1 g
|of which, saturates
|1.4 g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.7 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.023 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.010 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.009 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7 g
|of which, sugars
|7.6 g
|of which, lactose
|7.4 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|Whey
|0.3 g
|Casein
|1.3 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|55 µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1 mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|8.2 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.11 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.44 mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.33 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.03 mg
|Folic acid
|12 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18 µg
|Biotin
|1.3 µg
|Sodium
|25 mg
|Potassium
|86 mg
|Chloride
|53 mg
|Calcium
|76 mg
|Phosphorus
|50 mg
|Magnesium
|52 mg
|Iron
|0.53 mg
|Zinc
|0.5 mg
|Copper
|0.04 mg
|Fluoride
|0.003 mg
|Manganese
|≤0.008 mg
|Selenium
|1.5 µg
|Iodine
|11 µg
|L-carnitine
|0.9 mg
|Choline
|10 mg
|Inositol
|3.3 mg
|Taurine
|5.3 mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8 g
|Nucleotides
|3.2 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|* Galacto-oligosaccharides / Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
Important notice When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
