Aptamil Growing Up Milk Powder 1+ 800G
Product Description
- Fortified milk drink for young children, with a 25% fermented dairy-based blend.
- Patented Next Generation Formulation
- The only Growing Up Milk range with Pronutra™-Advance; developed by combining our blend of ingredients with our unique process
- Pronutra™-Advance
- Omega-3
- Vitamins A, C & D and Iron, GOS/FOS & HMO 3'GL
- Our unique process
- Enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development.
- Contains Omega-3 LCPs
- Our blend of Galacto- and Fructo- oligosaccharides. HMO 3'-Galactosyllactose produced by our unique process.
- 2 beakers a day (2x150ml)
- In addition to key vitamins A, C & D, Aptamil® Growing Up Milk contains:
- Calcium for normal growth and development of bone
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
- Iodine to help support the normal growth of children
- Our Unique Expertise
- Nutricia has over 120 years of expertise in early life science, with a passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts. We have been pioneering research for 40 years taking inspiration from the benefits of nature.
- Our research has enabled us to develop our next generation Aptamil® Growing Up Milk with our unique process Pronutra™-Advance. It is specifically tailored to support your toddler's development and contains vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system.
- Moving to the next stage
- Aptamil® Growing Up Milk 2-3 years powder
- Contains Pronutra™-Advance
- Enriched with Iron to support normal cognitive development
- Nutritionally tailored to support your toddler's development
- We are devoted to providing you & your toddler our very best.
- We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
Nutricia - Bringing Science to Early Life
- Enriched with omega-3
- With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Tailored to toddlers' nutritional needs
- Pack size: 800g
- With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Calcium for normal growth and development of bone
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
- Iodine to help support the normal growth of children
Information
Ingredients
Dairy-Based Blend (of which 25% is Fermented) [Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil), Whey Products (Demineralised Whey, Whey Concentrate) (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Choline Chloride, Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Carnitine, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin E, Calcium Carbonate, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Maltodextrin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Milk Flavouring, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- 1 beaker; No. of level scoops per drink (1 scoop = 5.0g): 5; Quantity of water per drink: 150ml, 5fl oz
- We recommend giving your toddler about 2 x 150ml beakers of Aptamil® Growing Up Milk a day, as part of a varied, balanced diet. Aptamil® Growing Up Milk is specially formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of toddlers from 1 year onwards.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open, remove tamper evidence strip on the rim of pack.
- There is a handy leveller built into the pack. Store your scoop in the lid so that it is kept safe and secure.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Preparing your toddler's drink
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow preparation and storage instructions may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Measure 150ml or 5fl.oz boiled, cooled water into a clean beaker.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, add 5 levelled scoops of powder into the beaker. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 3 Place the clean lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 4 Check temperature and drink immediately.
Warnings
- Important feeding advice
- Make up each drink as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up drinks, discard unfinished drinks as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat drinks in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your toddler's drink.
- Toddlers should be supervised at all times when feeding.
- Dental advice
- Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd.,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call on our expertise
- Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- ROI 1 800 22 12 34 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
2 Years
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared drink
|Energy
|273kJ
|-
|65kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which, saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|of which, sugars
|6.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.06g
|Vitamin A
|48.7µg (12%*)
|Vitamin D3
|3.1µg (44%*)
|Vitamin E
|0.94mg TE (19%*)
|Vitamin K1
|4.9µg (41%*)
|Vitamin C
|15mg (33%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.23mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.65mg (22%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.40µg (50%*)
|Biotin
|1.5µg (15%*)
|Potassium
|151mg (15%*)
|Calcium
|120mg (22%*)
|Phosphorus
|96.0mg (17%*)
|Iron
|1.2mg (15%*)
|Iodine
|20µg (25%*)
|GOS/FOS**
|1.2g
|3'-GL°
|0.010g
|Omega-3 LCPs†
|0.020g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|**Galacto-oligosaccharides / Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|° 3'-Galactosyllactose
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
Safety information
Important feeding advice Make up each drink as required. For hygiene reasons, do not store made up drinks, discard unfinished drinks as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. Do not heat drinks in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your toddler's drink. Toddlers should be supervised at all times when feeding. Dental advice Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice.
