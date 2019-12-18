Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk Powder 800G
Offer
Product Description
- Follow On Milk, with a 28% fermented dairy-based blend
- For more information visit our website.
- For information on Halal, visit our website.
- Patented Next Generation Formulation
- The only Follow On Milk with Pronutra™-Advance; developed by combining our blend of ingredients with our unique process.
- Pronutra™-Advance
- Omega-3, LCPs (DHA) - Contains Omega-3 (DHA) to support normal visual development. Benefit obtained from a daily intake of 100mg DHA.
- Vitamins A, C & D and Iron - With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system. Enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development.
- GOS/FOS & HMO 3'GL - Our blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides. HMO 3'-Galactosyl-lactose produced by our unique process.
- Our Unique Expertise
- Nutricia has over 120 years of expertise in early life science, with a passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts. We have been pioneering breastmilk research for 40 years taking inspiration from the benefits of nature.
- Our breastmilk research has enabled us to develop our next generation Aptamil® Follow On Milk with Pronutra™-Advance. It is specifically tailored to support your baby's development and contains vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system.
- Also available in ready to drink
- 200ml and 1 litre bottles
- Pour into your regular feeding beaker
- Contains our unique blend of ingredients
- Moving to the next stage
- Aptamil® Growing Up Milk 1-2 years powder
- Contains Pronutra™-Advance
- Enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development
- Nutritionally tailored to support your toddler's development
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
Nutricia - Bringing Science to Early Life
- Updated formulation
- With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Tailored to complement a weaning diet
- Pack size: 800g
- With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development
Information
Ingredients
Dairy-Based Blend (of which 28% is Fermented) [Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Carbonate, Choline Chloride, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Carnitine, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Nicotinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Whey Protein (from Milk), Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- Approx. 1 beaker; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.8g): 7; Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. Aptamil® Follow On Milk is specially formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open, remove tamper evidence strip on the rim of pack.
- There is a handy leveller built into the pack. Store your scoop in the lid so that it is kept safe and secure.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Preparing your baby's feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
Warnings
- Important feeding and storage advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call on our expertise
- Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- ROI 1 800 22 12 34 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|285kJ
|-
|68kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which, saturates
|1.4g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.2g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.5g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.031g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.009g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|of which, sugars
|8.1g
|of which, lactose
|7.8g
|of which, polyols
|0.007g
|- Inositol
|0.007g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|of which, GOS°
|0.48g
|of which, FOS◊
|0.08g
|of which, 3'GL‡
|0.02g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Vitamin A
|60µg (15%*)
|Vitamin D3
|1.7µg (24%*)
|Vitamin E
|0.77mg TE (15%*)
|Vitamin K1
|5.9µg (49%*)
|Vitamin C
|9.0mg (20%*)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05mg (10%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg (20%*)
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46mg (7%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.05mg (7%*)
|Folate
|13µg (10%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.17µg (21%*)
|Biotin
|1.8µg (18%*)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.49mg (16%*)
|Sodium
|23.0mg (6%*)
|Potassium
|78mg (8%*)
|Chloride
|54mg (11%*)
|Calcium
|73mg (13%*)
|Phosphorus
|50mg (9%*)
|Magnesium
|7.1mg (9%*)
|Iron
|1.0mg (13%*)
|Zinc
|0.50mg (10%*)
|Copper
|0.054mg (11%*)
|Manganese
|0.005mg (<1%*)
|Fluoride
|≤0.006mg
|Selenium
|3.1µg (16%*)
|Iodine
|13µg (16%*)
|L-Carnitine
|2.0mg
|Choline
|15mg
|Taurine
|5.1mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrates (GOS°)
|0.2g
|Nucleotides
|2.4mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|° Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|◊ Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|‡ 3'-Galactosyllactose
|-
Safety information
Important feeding and storage advice Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019