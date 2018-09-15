By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk From Birth 800G

1(1)Write a review
Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk From Birth 800G
£ 10.85
£13.57/kg

Product Description

  • First Infant Milk, with a 29% fermented dairy-based blend
  • If you would like to understand more about our formulation, visit our website.
  • For information on Halal, visit our website.
  • Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs)*
  • *As required by the legislation for all infant formula. Updated formulation to meet new legislation.
  • Nutritionally complete**
  • **Suitable as the sole source of nutrition from birth to 6 months and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 1 year.
  • Our Patented Formulation
  • Our First Infant Milk developed by combining our blend of ingredients with our unique process.
  • DHA
  • Breastmilk substitute
  • Nutritionally complete
  • Our unique process
  • Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs) as required by the legislation for all infant formula.
  • Our Unique Expertise
  • Nutricia has over 120 years of expertise in early life science, with a passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts. We have been pioneering research for 40 years, taking inspiration from the benefits of nature.
  • Our research has enabled us to develop our unique infant milk suitable from birth.
  • Also available in ready to feed
  • 200ml and 1 litre bottles
  • Pour into your regular feeding bottle
  • Contains our unique blend of ingredients
  • Moving to the next stage
  • Aptamil® Follow On Milk
  • Our patented formulation
  • Suitable for babies from 6-12 months
  • Complements a weaning diet
  • We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
  • We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.

Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life 40 years of research in early life science

  • Breastmilk substitute with our unique blend of ingredients
  • Suitable for combination or bottle feeding
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Dairy-Based Blend (of which 29% is Fermented) [Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sun-Flower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Pantothenic Acid, Nicotinamide, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, L-Tryptophan, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 4, Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 7-12 months, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g) 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3
  • Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
  • Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
  • How to use this pack
  • To open, remove tamper evidence strip on the rim of the pack.
  • There is a handy leveller built into the pack. Store your scoop in the lid so that it is kept safe and secure.
  • Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
  • Preparing your baby's feed
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
  • 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.

Warnings

  • Make up each feed as required.
  • For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® First Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Call on our expertise
  • Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
  • UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
  • www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml prepared feed
Energy 276kJ
-66kcal
Fat 3.4g
of which, saturates 1.5g
of which, mono-unsaturates 1.3g
of which, polyunsaturates 0.6g
of which, LCPs†0.038g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.017g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.017g
Carbohydrate 7.4g
of which, sugars 7.3g
of which, lactose7.0g
of which, polyols0.007g
- Inositol0.007g
Fibre0.6g
of which, GOS°0.48g
of which, FOS◇0.08g
of which, 3'GL‡0.02g
Protein1.3g
Vitamin A 58µg
Vitamin D31.65µg
Vitamin E 1.1mg TE
Vitamin K15.8µg
Vitamin C 9.2mg
Thiamin (B1) 0.06mg
Riboflavin (B2) 0.14mg
Niacin (B3)0.43mg
Vitamin B6 0.05mg
Folate14µg
Vitamin B12 0.17µg
Biotin 1.7mg
Pantothenic acid 0.53mg
Sodium21.9mg
Potassium 71mg
Chloride 52mg
Calcium 60mg
Phosphorus 41mg
Magnesium 5.4mg
Iron 0.53mg
Zinc 0.48mg
Copper 0.052mg
Manganese 0.003mg
Fluoride ≤0.006mg
Selenium 3.0µg
Iodine 13µg
L-Carnitine2.1mg
Choline22mg
Taurine5.4mg
Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)0.2g
Nucleotides2.3mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
† Long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids-
° Galacto-oligosaccharides-
◇ Fructo-oligosaccharides-
‡ 3'-Galactosyllactose-

Safety information

View more safety information

Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® First Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t buy

1 stars

New formula is totally disgusting. The texture of powder is different and you can clearly taste the difference between old and new formula. I regret my purchase

