Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk From Birth 800G

Don’t buy
New formula is totally disgusting. The texture of powder is different and you can clearly taste the difference between old and new formula. I regret my purchase
Dairy-Based Blend (of which 29% is Fermented) [Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sun-Flower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Pantothenic Acid, Nicotinamide, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, L-Tryptophan, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3
Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Manufactured in the E.U.
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|276kJ
|-
|66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.5g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.3g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.038g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.017g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|of which, sugars
|7.3g
|of which, lactose
|7.0g
|of which, polyols
|0.007g
|- Inositol
|0.007g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|of which, GOS°
|0.48g
|of which, FOS◇
|0.08g
|of which, 3'GL‡
|0.02g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Vitamin A
|58µg
|Vitamin D3
|1.65µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|5.8µg
|Vitamin C
|9.2mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.05mg
|Folate
|14µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.17µg
|Biotin
|1.7mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.53mg
|Sodium
|21.9mg
|Potassium
|71mg
|Chloride
|52mg
|Calcium
|60mg
|Phosphorus
|41mg
|Magnesium
|5.4mg
|Iron
|0.53mg
|Zinc
|0.48mg
|Copper
|0.052mg
|Manganese
|0.003mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.006mg
|Selenium
|3.0µg
|Iodine
|13µg
|L-Carnitine
|2.1mg
|Choline
|22mg
|Taurine
|5.4mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|0.2g
|Nucleotides
|2.3mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|† Long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|° Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|◇ Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|‡ 3'-Galactosyllactose
|-
Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® First Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
