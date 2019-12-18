Cow & Gate Comfort Milk Powder 800G

Product Description
- Comfort Baby Milk Formula From Birth
- For information on Halal, visit our website.
- Our specialist baby advisors and experienced mums are here to talk and ready to help whenever you need them.
- Some babies can have immature digestive systems and may experience colic and constipation, which may require dietary management. It is important to consult a healthcare professional before using this product.
- Nutritionally complete* formula with partially hydrolysed protein and oligosaccharides.
- Cow & Gate Comfort is made with oligosaccharides (GOS/FOS), reduced lactose, partially hydrolysed whey proteins and structured vegetable oil to help manage your little one's colic and constipation. *It is nutritionally complete, suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 12 months.
- Due to Cow & Gate Comfort's blend of ingredients, you may notice a change in your baby's stool consistency (looser) and colour (greener). This is perfectly normal.
- What's next?
- If you think your little one is ready to move on from Cow & Gate Comfort, speak to a healthcare professional about the most suitable milk for your baby.
- Common symptoms to discuss with your healthcare professional
- Colic symptoms:
- Intense and inconsolable crying episodes that last several hours.
- Flushed face, clenched fists and legs pulled up to the chest
- Constipation symptoms:
- Infrequent, hard stools
- All babies are different, and it can take up to 2-3 weeks for this product to have an effect. If you don't see a difference after this length of time, we recommend you talk to your healthcare professional.
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- Updated formulation to meet new legislation
- For the dietary management of colic & constipation
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Hydrolysate (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil), Glucose Syrup, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Lactose (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin C, Inositol, Iron Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Copper Sulphate, Riboflavin, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide 0-12 months
- Approx. age: Birth, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 3, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 4, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2 months, Approx. weight: 5kg, 11lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4 months, Approx. weight: 6.5kg, 14 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 6 months**, Approx. weight: 7.5kg, 16 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: -, -, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 3
- **Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open: remove tamper evidence strip and lift lid.
- In the pack is a scoop and leveller to help you measure the correct amount of powder. Store your scoop in the lid between uses.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Cow & Gate Comfort has a thicker texture than most other milks. We recommend using either a variable flow teat or a single hole teat with a medium or fast flow.
- How to prepare your baby's milk
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacture's instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built-in leveller. Do not press or heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately. Due to the blend of ingredients in Cow & Gate Comfort, the milk can separate once prepared. If this occurs, shake the bottle vigorously to mix and use as normal.
- Important feeding and storage advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made-up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Food for special medical purposes
- Ask advice from your healthcare professional before use
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Comfort is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of colic and constipation. It must be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months. For enteral use only.
- Dental advice
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth care cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition.
- If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- UK 0800 977 8880
- cgbabyclub.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g Powder
|per 100ml Prepared feed
|Energy
|2018 kJ
|277 kJ
|-
|482 kcal
|66 kcal
|Fat
|25.0 g
|3.4 g
|of which, saturates
|10.6 g
|1.4 g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|10.2 g
|1.4 g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|4.2 g
|0.6 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.281 g
|0.038 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.120 g
|0.017 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.120 g
|0.017 g
|Carbohydrate
|51.3 g
|7.0 g
|of which, sugars
|24.0 g
|3.3 g
|of which, lactose
|19.7 g
|2.7 g
|of which, polyols
|0.062 g
|0.009 g
|- Inositol
|0.062 g
|0.009 g
|of which, starch
|10.2 g
|1.4 g
|Fibre
|4.1 g
|0.6 g
|of which, GOS°
|3.5 g
|0.48 g
|of which, FOS♢
|0.58 g
|0.08 g
|Protein‡
|11.1 g
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.07 g
|Vitamin A
|423 µg
|58 µg
|Vitamin D3
|12 µg
|1.7 µg
|Vitamin E
|12 mg TE
|1.7 mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|36 µg
|4.9 µg
|Vitamin C
|67 mg
|9.1 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.44 mg
|0.06 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.0 mg
|0.14 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|3.2 mg
|0.43 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.31 mg
|0.04 mg
|Folate
|102 µg
|14.0 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.60 µg
|0.08 µg
|Biotin
|12 µg
|1.7 µg
|Pantothenic acid
|4.2 mg
|0.57 mg
|Sodium
|203 mg
|27.8 mg
|Potassium
|589 mg
|81 mg
|Chloride
|372 mg
|51 mg
|Calcium
|430 mg
|59 mg
|Phosphorus
|238 mg
|33 mg
|Magnesium
|37 mg
|5.1 mg
|Iron
|5.3 mg
|0.73 mg
|Zinc
|3.5 mg
|0.48 mg
|Copper
|0.371 mg
|0.051 mg
|Manganese
|0.043 mg
|0.006 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.043 mg
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|22 µg
|3.0 µg
|Chromium
|≤43 µg
|≤6.0 µg
|Molybdenum
|≤43 µg
|≤6.0 µg
|Iodine
|92 µg
|13 µg
|L-Carnitine
|15 mg
|2.1 mg
|Choline
|182 mg
|25 mg
|Taurine
|1.0 mg
|0.14 mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|1.7 g
|0.2 g
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|-
|°Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|♢Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|‡Partially hydrolysed cow's milk protein
|-
|-
Safety information
Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Comfort is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of colic and constipation. It must be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months. For enteral use only. Dental advice When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth care cleaned after the last feed at night.
