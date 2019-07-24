Cow & Gate Anti Reflux Milk Powder 800G

Really like it
Really like it
Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Carob Bean Gum, Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Whey Protein (from Milk), Sodium Citrate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Choline Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, Taurine, Iron Sulphate, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Uridine 5-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Soft, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Manufactured in the E.U.
12 Months
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g Powder
|100ml Pre-pared feed
|Energy
|2066
|276 kJ
|-
|494
|66 kcal
|Fat
|25.1
|3.4 g
|of which, saturates
|11.2
|1.5 g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|9.6
|1.3 g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|4.3
|0.6 g
|of which LCPs†
|0.288
|0.038 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.123
|0.017 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.123
|0.017 g
|Carbohydrate
|55.6
|7.4 g
|of which, sugars
|54.7
|7.3 g
|of which, lactose
|54.6
|7.3 g
|of which, polyols
|0.054
|0.007 g
|- Inositol
|0.054
|0.007 g
|Fibre
|3.0
|0.4 g
|Protein°
|9.9
|1.3 g
|Salt
|0.41
|0.05 g
|Vitamin A
|432
|58 µg
|Vitamin D3
|12
|1.6 µg
|Vitamin E
|8.2
|1.1 mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|33
|4.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|69
|9.2 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.50
|0.07 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.0
|0.14 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|3.2
|0.43 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.35
|0.05 mg
|Folate
|103
|14 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.62
|0.08 µg
|Biotin
|12
|1.7 mg
|Pantothenic acid
|3.95
|0.53 mg
|Sodium
|163
|21.8 mg
|Potassium
|528
|71 mg
|Chloride
|380
|51 mg
|Calcium
|591
|79 mg
|Phosphorus
|383
|51 mg
|Magnesium
|38
|5.1 mg
|Iron
|5.9
|0.79 mg
|Zinc
|4.7
|0.63 mg
|Copper
|0.390
|0.052 mg
|Manganese
|0.026
|0.004 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.044
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|22µg
|3.0 µg
|Chromium
|≤44
|≤5.9 µg
|Molybdenum
|≤44
|≤5.9 µg
|Iodine
|94
|13 µg
|L-Carnitine
|16
|2.1 mg
|Choline
|163
|22 mg
|Taurine
|40
|5.3 mg
|Nucleotides
|17
|2.3 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|†Long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|-
|°Cow's milk whole protein
|-
|-
Food for special medical purposes Ask advice from your healthcare professional before use This product should not be used in combination with antacids or other thickeners (e.g. Cow & Gate instant carobel) and it is not suitable for premature infants. Remember to consult a healthcare professional before use. Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons, do not store made-up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. Do not heat drinks in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of reflux and regurgitation. It must be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months. This product should not be used in combination with antacids or other thickeners and is not suitable for premature infants. For internal use only. Dental advice When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
