Cow & Gate Anti Reflux Milk Powder 800G

Cow & Gate Anti Reflux Milk Powder 800G
£ 10.50
£1.32/100g

Product Description

  • Nutritionally complete formula with carob bean gum
  • Our specialist baby advisors and experienced mums are here to talk and ready to help whenever you need them.
  • Find out more about our commitments to high quality
  • For information on Halal, visit our website.
  • Nutritionally complete*
  • *Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux is nutritionally complete, suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 12 months.
  • It's common for some babies to bring up their feeds occasionally but if this is occuring more frequently, or in larger quantities, they may require dietary management. It is important to consult a healthcare professional before using this product.
  • Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux is a thickened formula design to reduce the number of episodes of reflux and regurgitation.
  • This formula contains carob bean gum, an ingredient giving the milk a thickened consistency on mixing, to help the milk to stay down in your little one's stomach.
  • What's next?
  • If you think your little one is ready to move on from Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux, speak to a healthcare professional about the most suitable milk for your baby.
  • We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
  • We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Updated formulation to meet new legislation
  • For the dietary management of reflux & regurgitation
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Carob Bean Gum, Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Whey Protein (from Milk), Sodium Citrate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Choline Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, Taurine, Iron Sulphate, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Uridine 5-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Soft, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • A few tips to help you when using this product
  • We recommend using a single hole fast flow teat
  • Feeding smaller amounts more frequently
  • Changing to a more upright feeding position
  • Winding during and after the feed
  • Feeding guide 0-12 months
  • Approx. age: Birth, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 3, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed 90ml, 3fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 4, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed 120ml, 4fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2 months, Approx. weight: 5kg, 11lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 6, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed 180ml, 6fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4 months, Approx. weight: 6.5kg, 14 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed 210ml, 7fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 6 months**, Approx. weight: 7.5kg, 16 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed 210ml, 7fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: -, -, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Preparation for single feeds: Quantity of water per feed 210ml, 7fl.oz, Preparation for single feeds: Number of feeds per 24 hours: 3
  • **Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice. Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
  • How to use this pack
  • To open: remove tamper evidence strip and lift lid.
  • In the pack is a scoop and leveller to help you measure the correct amount of powder. Store your scoop in the lid between uses.
  • Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
  • Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux is a thickened feed.
  • We recommend using a single hole fast flow teat.
  • How to prepare your baby's milk
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacture's instructions
  • 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 45 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding to many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and roll upright between the palms of your hands - roll it strongly for 5 seconds. The time between adding the scoops and rolling the bottle should be as short as possible.
  • 5 Shake bottle for 20 seconds and then leave to stand for 7 minutes to allow it to thicken. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.

Warnings

  • Food for special medical purposes
  • Ask advice from your healthcare professional before use
  • This product should not be used in combination with antacids or other thickeners (e.g. Cow & Gate instant carobel) and it is not suitable for premature infants. Remember to consult a healthcare professional before use.
  • Make up each feed as required.
  • For hygiene reasons, do not store made-up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat drinks in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux is a food for special medical purposes for the dietary management of reflux and regurgitation. It must be used under medical supervision, after full consideration of the feeding options available including breastfeeding. Suitable for use as the sole source of nutrition for infants from birth and as part of a balanced diet from 6-12 months. This product should not be used in combination with antacids or other thickeners and is not suitable for premature infants. For internal use only.
  • Dental advice
  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Let's talk from Cow & Gate
  • UK 0800 977 8880
  • cgbabyclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Powder100ml Pre-pared feed
Energy 2066276 kJ
-49466 kcal
Fat 25.13.4 g
of which, saturates 11.21.5 g
of which, mono-unsaturates 9.61.3 g
of which, polyunsaturates 4.30.6 g
of which LCPs†0.2880.038 g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.1230.017 g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.1230.017 g
Carbohydrate 55.67.4 g
of which, sugars 54.77.3 g
of which, lactose54.67.3 g
of which, polyols 0.0540.007 g
- Inositol0.0540.007 g
Fibre 3.00.4 g
Protein°9.91.3 g
Salt0.410.05 g
Vitamin A 43258 µg
Vitamin D3121.6 µg
Vitamin E 8.21.1 mg TE
Vitamin K1334.4 µg
Vitamin C 699.2 mg
Thiamin (B1) 0.500.07 mg
Riboflavin (B2) 1.00.14 mg
Niacin (B3)3.20.43 mg
Vitamin B6 0.350.05 mg
Folate10314 µg
Vitamin B12 0.620.08 µg
Biotin 121.7 mg
Pantothenic acid 3.950.53 mg
Sodium16321.8 mg
Potassium 52871 mg
Chloride 38051 mg
Calcium 59179 mg
Phosphorus 38351 mg
Magnesium 385.1 mg
Iron 5.90.79 mg
Zinc 4.70.63 mg
Copper 0.3900.052 mg
Manganese 0.0260.004 mg
Fluoride ≤0.044≤0.006 mg
Selenium 22µg3.0 µg
Chromium ≤44≤5.9 µg
Molybdenum ≤44≤5.9 µg
Iodine 9413 µg
L-Carnitine162.1 mg
Choline16322 mg
Taurine405.3 mg
Nucleotides172.3 mg
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Others--
†Long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids--
°Cow's milk whole protein--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really like it

4 stars

Really like it

