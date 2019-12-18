Cow & Gate Hungry Milk Powder 800G

Product Description
- Infant Milk for Hungrier Babies
- For information on Halaal, visit our website.
- At Cow & Gate, we believe that all little ones are different.
- Some are relaxed, some are always active and some are hungrier.
- If you bottlefed little one has a bigger appetite and it's too early to introduce solids foods, Cow & Gate infant milk for hungrier babies may help. It's formulated with a different balance of milk protein and is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute for bottlefed babies.
- What's next?
- Sitting, clapping, crawling - as they do more they need more. From 6-12 months your little one will be developing new skills at an amazing pace. Our follow-on milk can help support your baby's changing needs at this special time in their development, as part of a varied, balanced diet.
- Have you tried ready-to-use milks?
- Ready-to-use milks don't need any preparation. Just pour them straight into your little one's sterilised bottle. Available in a 200ml or 1 litre bottle.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Breastmilk substitute
- For bottle & combination fed babies
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Taurine, L-Tryptophan, Calcium Phosphate, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin E, Inositol, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'Monophosphate, L-Isoleucine, Zinc Sulphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Vitamin B12, L-Carnitine, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Use powder within 4 weeks of opening and store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerated.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide 0-6 months
- Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 3, Single feed: 90ml, 3fl.oz
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 4, Single feed: 120ml, 4fl.oz
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 5, Single feed: 150ml, 5fl.oz
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 6, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz
- Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 6, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz
- Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 7, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz
- Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 7, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice. Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open: remove tamper evidence strip & lift lid.
- In the pack is a scoop and leveller to help you measure the correct amount of powder. Store your scoop in the lid between uses,
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- How to prepare
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add one scoop to every 30ml (1 fl.oz) of boiled cooled water. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Cap the bottle and shake well (for 10 seconds) to dissolve powder. Remove cap and replace with a sterilised teat.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
Warnings
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds. Make up each feed as required and always discard unfinished feeds within 2 hours.
- If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
- Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate infant milk for hungrier babies should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- Dental advice
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition.
- If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Want to know more?
- Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call. We'll be happy to happy to answer any questions you have about feeding your little one or chat to you about our relevant products and services.
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|275 kJ
|-
|66 kcal
|Fat
|3.1 g
|of which, saturates
|1.4 g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.7 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.014 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.006 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.006 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7 g
|of which, sugars
|7.6 g
|of which, lactose
|7.4 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|Whey
|0.3 g
|Casein
|1.3 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
|Vitamin A
|55 µg RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1 mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|8.1 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.10 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.44 mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.34 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folic Acid
|12 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18 µg
|Biotin
|1.6 µg
|Sodium
|20 mg
|Potassium
|81 mg
|Chloride
|53 mg
|Calcium
|70 mg
|Phosphorus
|49 mg
|Magnesium
|5.2 mg
|Iron
|0.53 mg
|Zinc
|0.5 mg
|Copper
|0.040 mg
|Manganese
|0.008 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.003 mg
|Selenium
|1.5 µg
|Omega 3
|10.8 g
|Choline
|10 mg
|Taurine
|5.3 mg
|Inositol
|3.4 mg
|L-carnitine
|0.9 mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2 mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8 g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds. Make up each feed as required and always discard unfinished feeds within 2 hours. If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds. Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate infant milk for hungrier babies should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. Dental advice When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019