Cow & Gate 3 Growing Up Milk Powder 1+Yrs 800G
Product Description
- Fortified milk drink from 1-2 years
- For information on Halaal, visit our website.
- We are devoted to providing you and your toddler our very best. Our Nutricia factories don't produce for any retailer brands.
- When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. Just 2 x 150ml beakers of Cow & Gate growing up milk a day can help meet your toddler's Vitamin D, Calcium and Iron needs as part of a varied, balanced diet.
- Vitamin D & Calcium for normal bone development.
- Iron to support normal cognitive development.
- No formulation change. Same ingredients, same taste.
- Feeding babies for over 100 years
- Have you tried ready-to-use milks?
- Ready-to-use milks don't need any preparation. Just pour them straight into your toddler's clean beaker. Available in a handy 200ml or 1 litre carton.
- What's Next?
- Cow & Gate growing up milk for stage 4 is tailored to help deliver key nutrients such as Calcium & Vitamin D to toddlers aged 2-3 years, as part of a varied, balanced diet
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- High in vitamin D
- Enriched with Iron
- Source of calcium
- Supports a balanced diet
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whey Product (Demineralised Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate) (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Citrate, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin), Potassium Chloride, Iron Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Niacin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Biotin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Use powder within 4 weeks of opening and store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide 1-2 years
- 1 beaker, Amount of water: 150ml, 5fl.oz, No. of level scoops (1 scoop = 5.0g): 5
- From 1-2 years, we recommend giving your toddler about 2 x 150ml beaker of growing up milk per day.
- We recommend one beaker in the morning and one of night.
- Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open: remove tamper evidence strip & lift lid.
- In the pack is a scoop and leveller to help you measure the correct amount of powder. Store your scoop in the lid between uses.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- How to prepare
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Measure 150ml or 5fl. oz boiled, cooled water into a clean beaker.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, add 5 levelled scoops of powder into the beaker.
- 3 Replace clean lid on beaker. Shake well for 10 seconds to dissolve powder.
- 4 Check temperature and drink immediately.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Warnings
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up milk drinks. Make up each drink as required and always discard unfinished drinks within 2 hours.
- Do not heat in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Dental advice
- Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice.
- Do not leave your toddler alone whilst eating and drinking.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Want to know more?
- Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call. We'll be happy to chat to you about feeding your toddler's changing needs or about any of our products and services.
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
2 Years
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared drink
|Units (% RI†)
|Energy
|275 kJ
|-
|65 kcal
|Fat
|2.6 g
|of which, saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5 g
|of which, sugars
|6.7 g
|Fibre
|0.8 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
|Vitamin A
|67.9 µg
|(17%)
|Vitamin D3
|3.1 µg
|(44%)
|Vitamin E
|1.1 mg α-TE
|(22%)
|Vitamin K1
|5.1 µg
|(43%)
|Vitamin C
|15 mg
|(33%)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.23 mg
|(33%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.45 µg
|(56%)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.58 mg
|(19%)
|Calcium
|120 mg
|(22%)
|Iron
|1.2 mg
|(15%)
|Zinc
|0.91 mg
|(18%)
|Iodine
|19.5 µg
|(24%)
|GOS/FOS*
|1.2 g
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|†Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|-
|*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosacchardies
|-
|-
Safety information
For hygiene reasons, do not store made up milk drinks. Make up each drink as required and always discard unfinished drinks within 2 hours. Do not heat in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Dental advice Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Do not leave your toddler alone whilst eating and drinking.
