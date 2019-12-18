Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Milk Powder 800G
Offer
Product Description
- Follow-On Milk from 6-12 Months
- For information on Halaal, visit our website.
- Vitamin D & Calcium for normal bone development.
- Iron to support normal cognitive development.
- When it comes to looking after your little one, support care and nutrition all help. Did you know that from 6 months old your baby needs more iron in their diet? Our follow-on milk can lend a helping hand to support your little one's nutritional needs as part of a varied, balanced diet, right up until they turn 1 year old.
- Feeding babies for over 100 years
- Have you tried ready-to-use milks?
- Ready-to-use milks don't need any preparation. Just pour them straight into your little one's sterilised beaker. Available in a handy 200ml or 1 litre bottle.
- What's Next?
- Toddling, exploring, learning to talk - as they do more, they need more love and support. From 12 months, your baby will take on even more new challenges. So you may decide to move on to Cow & Gate growing up milk. It's nutritionally tailored to support 1-2 year old's changing needs, as part of a varied diet.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Enriched with iron, vitamin D and calcium
- Complements a weaning diet
- Pack size: 800g
- Vitamin D & Calcium for normal bone development
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligossacharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Iron Sulphate, L-Tryptophan, Inositol, Vitamin E, L-Isoleucine, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Zinc Sulphate, Cytidine 5'-Monophoshate, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Adenosine 5'-Monophoshapte, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Use powder within 4 weeks of opening and store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide 6-12 months
- Approx. 1 beaker/bottle, Quality of water: 210ml, 7fl.oz, No. of level scoops (1 scoop = 4.9g): 7
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) of follow-on milk per day. Cow & Gate follow-on milk is specially formulated for the nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months. This information is given as a guide only.
- Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open: remove tamper evidence strip and lift lid.
- In the pack is a scoop and leveller to help you measure the correct amount of powder. Store your scoop in the lid between uses.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- How to prepare
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle/beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add one scoop to every 30ml (1 fl.oz) of boiled cooled water. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Cap the bottle/beaker and shake well (for 10 seconds) to dissolve powder. If using a bottle, remove cap and replace with a sterilised teat.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds. Make up each feed as required and always discard unfinished feeds within 2 hours.
- If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
- Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding
Warnings
- Important notice
- Cow & Gate follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet.
- It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should only be made on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- Dental advice
- Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition.
- If its is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Want to know more?
- Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call. We'll be happy to chat to you about your little one's changing needs or about any of our products and services.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Units (% LRV†)
|Energy
|285 kJ
|-
|68 kcal
|Fat
|3 g
|of which, saturates
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6 g
|of which sugars
|8.5 g
|of which, lactose
|8.3 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|Vitamin A
|67 µg
|(17%)
|Vitamin D3
|1.5 µg
|(21%)
|Vitamin E
|1.2 mg α-TE
|(24%)
|Vitamin K1
|5.1 µg
|(43%)
|Vitamin C
|9.5 mg
|(21%)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06 mg
|(11%)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.09 mg
|(13%)
|Niacin (B3)
|0.45 mg
|(6%)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.35 mg
|(12%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|(6%)
|Folic Acid
|12 µg
|(10%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.13 µg
|(16%)
|Biotin
|1.5 µg
|(15%)
|Sodium
|17 mg
|(4%)
|Potassium
|77 mg
|(8%)
|Chloride
|54 mg
|(11%)
|Calcium
|68 mg
|(12%)
|Phosphorus
|37 mg
|(7%)
|Magnesium
|4.5 mg
|(6%)
|Iron
|1 mg
|(13%)
|Zinc
|0.57 mg
|(11%)
|Copper
|0.041 mg
|(8%)
|Manganese
|0.007 mg
|(1%)
|Fluoride
|≤0.003 mg
|Selenium
|1.6 µg
|(8%)
|Iodine
|13 µg
|(16%)
|Choline
|10 mg
|Taurine
|5.3 mg
|Inositol
|3.7 mg
|L-carnitine
|0.95 mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2 mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8 g
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|†%Labelling Reference Value
|-
|-
|*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
|-
|-
Safety information
Important notice Cow & Gate follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should only be made on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. Dental advice Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019