Cow & Gate 1 First Milk Powder 800G

Cow & Gate 1 First Milk Powder 800G
£ 8.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • 1 First Infant Milk from Birth
  • We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. Our Nutricia factories don't produce for any retailer brands.
  • For information on Halaal, visit our website.
  • Cow & Gate first infant milk is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute suitable from birth. It can be used for combination feeding or if baby is not being breastfed.
  • What's Next?
  • Sitting, clapping, crawling - as they do more, they need more. From 6-12 months your little one will be developing new skills at an amazing pace. Our follow-on milk can help support your baby's changing needs at this special time in their development, as part of a varied, balanced diet.
  • Why choose Cow & Gate?
  • When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. At Cow & Gate, we want to lend a helping hand too.
  • Have you tried ready-to-use milks?
  • Ready-to-use milks don't need any preparation.
  • Just pour them straight into your little one's sterilised bottle.
  • Available in a 200ml or 1 litre bottle.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Breastmilk substitute
  • For bottle & combination fed babies
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Magnesium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Taurine, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'Monophosphate, Inositol, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Niacin, L-Tryptophan, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, L-Carnitine, Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Use powder within 4 weeks of opening and store in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide 0-12 months
  • Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 6, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 3, Single feed: 90ml, 3fl.oz
  • Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 4, Single feed: 120ml, 4fl.oz
  • Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 5, Single feed: 150ml, 5fl.oz
  • Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 6, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz
  • Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 6, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz
  • Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz
  • Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz
  • Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: - kg, - lb, Preparation for single feeds: No of feeds per 25 hours: 3, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz
  • Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the deeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice. Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
  • How to prepare
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 4 Add one scoop to every 30ml (1 fl.oz) of boiled cooled water. Never add extra scoops or anything else your baby's feed. Cap the bottle and shake well (for 10 seconds) to dissolve powder. Remove cap and replace with a sterilised teat.
  • 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
  • For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds. Make up each feed as required and always discard unfinished feeds within 2 hours.
  • If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
  • Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scolding.

Warnings

  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visit, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
  • Dental advice
  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Want to know more?
  • Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call. We'll be happy to chat to you about feeding your little one or about any of our products and services.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml prepared feed
Energy 275 kJ
-66 kcal
Fat 3.4 g
of which, saturates 1.5 g
of which, unsaturates1.9 g
of which, LCPs†0.015 g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.006 g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.006 g
Carbohydrate 7.3 g
of which, sugars 7.3 g
of which, lactose7 g
Fibre 0.6 g
Protein 1.3 g
Whey0.8 g
Casein0.5 g
Salt 004 g
Vitamin A 54 µg RE
Vitamin D31.2 µg
Vitamin E 1.1 mg α-TE
Vitamin K14.4 µg
Vitamin C 9.2 mg
Thiamin (B1) 0.05 mg
Riboflavin (B2) 0.12 mg
Niacin (B3)0.43 mg
Pantothenic acid 0.34 mg
Vitamin B6 0.037 mg
Folic acid 13 µg
Vitamin B12 0.19 µg
Biotin 1.4 µg
Sodium17 mg
Potassium 72 mg
Chloride 46 mg
Calcium 55 mg
Phosphorus 31 mg
Magnesium 5.1 mg
Iron 0.53 mg
Zinc 0.51 mg
Copper 0.04 mg
Manganese 0.008 mg
Fluoride ≤0.003 mg
Selenium 1.7 µg
Iodine 12 µg
Choline12 mg
Taurine5.3 mg
Inositol3.8 mg
L-carnitine1.6 mg
Nucleotides3.2 mg
GOS/FOS*0.8 g
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids-
*Galacto- & Fructo-Oligosaccharides-

Safety information

Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visit, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. Dental advice When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

