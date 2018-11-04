Cow & Gate 1 First Milk Powder 800G

GOOD MILK BABY
GOOD MILK BABY
Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Magnesium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Taurine, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'Monophosphate, Inositol, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Niacin, L-Tryptophan, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, L-Carnitine, Riboflavin
Use powder within 4 weeks of opening and store in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Manufactured in the E.U.
6 Months
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|275 kJ
|-
|66 kcal
|Fat
|3.4 g
|of which, saturates
|1.5 g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.9 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.015 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.006 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.006 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3 g
|of which, sugars
|7.3 g
|of which, lactose
|7 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|Whey
|0.8 g
|Casein
|0.5 g
|Salt
|004 g
|Vitamin A
|54 µg RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1 mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|9.2 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.12 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43 mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.34 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.037 mg
|Folic acid
|13 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.19 µg
|Biotin
|1.4 µg
|Sodium
|17 mg
|Potassium
|72 mg
|Chloride
|46 mg
|Calcium
|55 mg
|Phosphorus
|31 mg
|Magnesium
|5.1 mg
|Iron
|0.53 mg
|Zinc
|0.51 mg
|Copper
|0.04 mg
|Manganese
|0.008 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.003 mg
|Selenium
|1.7 µg
|Iodine
|12 µg
|Choline
|12 mg
|Taurine
|5.3 mg
|Inositol
|3.8 mg
|L-carnitine
|1.6 mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2 mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8 g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*Galacto- & Fructo-Oligosaccharides
|-
Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visit, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. Dental advice When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019