By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Lindt Lindor Mint Treatbar 38G

Lindt Lindor Mint Treatbar 38G
£ 0.80
£2.11/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a smooth melting mint filling (40%)
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 38G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Mint Oil (0.1%), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072,
  • Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2539 kJ / 611 kcal
Fat 45g
- of which saturates 34g
Carbohydrate 45g
- of which sugars 44g
Protein 5.3g
Salt 0.13g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Usually bought next

Lindt Nocciolatte 40G

£ 0.80
£2.00/100g

Offer

Lindt Lindor Chocolate Treat Bar 38G

£ 0.80
£2.11/100g

Offer

Lindt Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Wafer 30G

£ 0.80
£2.67/100g

Offer

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Multipack 4X25g

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here