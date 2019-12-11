By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olza Prince Polo Classic Wafer 50G

Olza Prince Polo Classic Wafer 50G
£ 0.70
£1.40/100g

Offer

50 g
  • Energy1097 kJ 263 kcal
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ/525kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer biscuit with a chocolate coating (30%) and cocoa cream (49%).
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cocoa Pulp, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea in varying proportions), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder (1.4%), Cocoa Fat, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Milk Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Flavours, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Fat

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.Best before: see back of the package.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 portion

Distributor address

  • Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 49,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Return to

  • Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 49,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100g:
Energy 2195kJ/525kcal
Fat 29g
of which saturates 16g
Carbohydrate 59g
of which sugars 40g
Fibre 3.8g
Protein 5.6g
Salt 0.34g

