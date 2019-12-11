Olza Prince Polo Classic Wafer 50G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ/525kcal
Product Description
- Wafer biscuit with a chocolate coating (30%) and cocoa cream (49%).
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cocoa Pulp, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea in varying proportions), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder (1.4%), Cocoa Fat, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Milk Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Flavours, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Fat
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Keep in a dry and cool place.Best before: see back of the package.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 portion
Distributor address
- Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Domaniewska 49,
- 02-672 Warszawa.
Return to
- Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Domaniewska 49,
- 02-672 Warszawa.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100g:
|Energy
|2195kJ/525kcal
|Fat
|29g
|of which saturates
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|of which sugars
|40g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|Protein
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.34g
