Bacowka Premium Garlic Sauce 240G

Product Description
- Garlic Sauce
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Water, Garlic (3%), Pickles (Cucumbers, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices), Marinated Carrot and Onion (Carrot, Onion, Water, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices), Egg Yolk Powder, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Preservative - Potassium Sorbate, Chives (0.3%), Stabilizer - Xanthan Gum, Lemon Flavor, Antioxidant E 385
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk and Sulphites
Storage
Store at 2-20 degrees Celsius in a dry and dark place.Keep refrigerated after opening. Expiry date and batch number on the jar above the label.
Produce of
Made in Poland
Name and address
- Made for:
- Bacówka Towary Tradycyjne Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
- 32-725 Rajbrot 470.
Return to
- www.bacowkatowary.pl
Net Contents
240g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of product:
|Energy
|2807 kJ/ 682 kcal
|Fat
|74 g
|of which saturates
|5,5 g
|Carbohydrates
|2,8 g
|of which sugars
|1,8 g
|Protein
|1,1 g
|Salt
|0,98 g
Using Product Information
