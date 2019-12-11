By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smak Red Cabbage Salad 500G

Smak Red Cabbage Salad 500G
£ 1.30
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Red Cabbage Salad
  • Only good taste matters
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Red Cabbage, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cloves

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Eggs, Soybeans, Milk (including Lactose), Celery, Mustard Seeds and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in a cool and dark place.After opening - in refrigerator. Best before: date on the lid.

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o., ul.,
  • Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.com

Drained weight

270g

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g of Product
Energy 150 kJ / 35 kcal
Fat <0,5 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 70 g
of which sugars 5,1 g
Protein 1,0 g
Salt 0,84 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

