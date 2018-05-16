By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ayam Premium Coconut Milk 200Ml

£ 0.85
£0.43/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Milk
  • For recipes visit ayam.co.uk
  • 63% extract
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Extract (63%), Water, Emulsifiers (E412, E415, E407)

Storage

Store in a dry place under room temperature. Once opened, refrigerate in a plastic container and use it within 3 days.Best before date is indicate on top.

Produce of

Product of Malaysia

Distributor address

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.

Return to

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.
  • Tel./Fax: +44(0)1276 406888/9
  • Email: sales@manningimpex.com
  • www.manningimpex.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy743kJ / 177kcal
Fat17.6g
Saturated16.6g
Carbohydrate2.4g
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Salt0.05g
- of which-

