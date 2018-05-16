By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flava-It Sweet Chilli Marinade 35G

£ 1.00
£0.29/10g

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Marinade Seasoning
  • Find us at flavait.co.uk, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • We've sprinkled over 40 years of meaty expertise into our Flava-it range and thousands of butchers have given them the all-important seal of approval. Be inspired by the flavours you know and love; just shake, sprinkle and season your way to instant flava, making tasty meals quick and easy at home.
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • A dry marinade seasoning made with spices
  • Free from: artificial colours, flavours
  • Free from: preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetables
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Starch, Salt, Spices (7.8%) (Paprika, Cracked Red Chilli (2.5%), Ginger), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Onion, Dried Tomato, Dried Glucose Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Specially produced and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Cover meat evenly with the seasoning
  • Then, oven cook, bbq, grill or stir fry (make sure it's cooked through before eating)
  • For extra flavour, leave for 10 minutes or marinade overnight in the fridge
  • Great with fish & vegetables too!

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.

Net Contents

35g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (1/4 pack) 8g
Energy (kJ/kcal)1434/348115/28
Fat2.20.2g
of which saturates0.3g0g
Carbohydrate78.2g6.3g
of which sugars53.4g4.3g
Fibre3.4g0.3g
Protein3.8g0.3g
Salt8.2g0.7g

