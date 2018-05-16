Flava-It Sweet Chilli Marinade 35G

Product Description
- Sweet Chilli Marinade Seasoning
- We've sprinkled over 40 years of meaty expertise into our Flava-it range and thousands of butchers have given them the all-important seal of approval. Be inspired by the flavours you know and love; just shake, sprinkle and season your way to instant flava, making tasty meals quick and easy at home.
- Made with natural ingredients
- A dry marinade seasoning made with spices
- Free from: artificial colours, flavours
- Free from: preservatives
- Suitable for vegetables
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Starch, Salt, Spices (7.8%) (Paprika, Cracked Red Chilli (2.5%), Ginger), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Onion, Dried Tomato, Dried Glucose Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of: Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Specially produced and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Cover meat evenly with the seasoning
- Then, oven cook, bbq, grill or stir fry (make sure it's cooked through before eating)
- For extra flavour, leave for 10 minutes or marinade overnight in the fridge
- Great with fish & vegetables too!
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- The Flava People,
- Flava House,
- Beta Court,
- Harper Road,
- Sharston,
- Manchester,
Net Contents
35g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (1/4 pack) 8g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1434/348
|115/28
|Fat
|2.2
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|78.2g
|6.3g
|of which sugars
|53.4g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.3g
|Salt
|8.2g
|0.7g
