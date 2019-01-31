Disney Creamy Cheese Snack Pot 50G

Absolutely tasteless
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 387kJ
Dried Pasta Spirals [Durum Whole Wheat Semolina (50%), Durum Wheat Semolina (50%)], Cheese Powder (9%) (Milk), Potato Starch, Flavourings (Milk), Onion Powder, Butternut Squash Powder, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Curcumin Extract, Paprika Extract), Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: See base of pot.
Produced in the UK
This pot serves 1
Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
50g ℮
|Typical Values
|(made up as directed) Per 100g
|(made up as directed) Per Pot (221g)
|Energy
|387kJ
|855kJ
|-
|92kcal
|202kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|3.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|34.7g
|of which Sugars
|0.9g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.4g
|Protein
|3.6g
|7.9g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.90g
Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and the contents will be hot.
