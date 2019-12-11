Disney Cheese & Tomato Pasta Snack Pot 50G

- Energy835kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.76g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ
Product Description
- Pasta spirals made with 50% whole wheat durum semolina and 50% durum wheat semolina in a cheese and tomato flavour sauce mix.
- www.pixar.com
- Source of protein
- Contains wholegrain
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Pasta Spirals [Durum Whole Wheat Semolina (50%), Durum Wheat Semolina (50%)], Potato Starch, Tomato Powder (8.1%), Cheese Powder (5%) (Milk), Onion Powder, Flavourings (contains Milk), Carrot Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Oregano, Dried Basil, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: See base of pot.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions:
- Remove the lid.
- Add boiling water to the fill line (approx 180ml) and stir well.
- Allow to stand for at least 5 minutes.
- Stir again and enjoy.
Number of uses
This pot serves 1
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and the contents will be hot.
Recycling info
Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL.
Return to
- www.symingtons.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(made up as directed) Per 100g
|(made up as directed) Per Pot (222g)
|Energy
|376kJ
|835kJ
|-
|89kcal
|197kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|1.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|36.4g
|of which Sugars
|1.6g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.9g
|Protein
|3.4g
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.76g
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019