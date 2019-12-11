By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Disney Cheese & Tomato Pasta Snack Pot 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Disney Cheese & Tomato Pasta Snack Pot 50G
£ 1.00
£20.00/kg
Per pot (222g) (made up as per instructions)
  • Energy835kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.76g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ

Product Description

  • Pasta spirals made with 50% whole wheat durum semolina and 50% durum wheat semolina in a cheese and tomato flavour sauce mix.
  • www.pixar.com
  • Source of protein
  • Contains wholegrain
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Pasta Spirals [Durum Whole Wheat Semolina (50%), Durum Wheat Semolina (50%)], Potato Starch, Tomato Powder (8.1%), Cheese Powder (5%) (Milk), Onion Powder, Flavourings (contains Milk), Carrot Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Oregano, Dried Basil, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: See base of pot.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions:
  • Remove the lid.
  • Add boiling water to the fill line (approx 180ml) and stir well.
  • Allow to stand for at least 5 minutes.
  • Stir again and enjoy.

Number of uses

This pot serves 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and the contents will be hot.

Recycling info

Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • www.symingtons.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as directed) Per 100g(made up as directed) Per Pot (222g)
Energy 376kJ835kJ
-89kcal197kcal
Fat 0.8g1.7g
of which Saturates 0.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate 16.4g36.4g
of which Sugars 1.6g3.5g
Fibre 1.3g2.9g
Protein 3.4g7.6g
Salt 0.34g0.76g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and the contents will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Disney Creamy Cheese Snack Pot 50G

£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Disney Chicken Pasta Snack Pot 50G

£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Batchelors Super Noodle Pots Chicken 75G

£ 1.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Pot Cheese & Broccoli 65G

£ 1.10
£0.17/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here