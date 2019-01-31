By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dolmio Chicken Tray Bake Pesto 150G

5(1)Write a review
Dolmio Chicken Tray Bake Pesto 150G
£ 1.80
£1.20/100g
Per portion (1/4 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (265g)
  • Energy1344kJ 320kcal
    16%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.67g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812kJ 196kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken Tray Bake Pesto
  • For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Thick sauce to spoon over chicken and cook in the oven.
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Serve 4
  • Simply add to chicken and vegetables
  • Pop into the oven for 30 minutes
  • Bring delicious Italian flavours to your chicken dish
  • Perfect for the entire family!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Basil (20%), Sunflower Oil, Onion (8.5%), Cheese (from Milk), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Herb, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Milk Proteins, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see back of pouch.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat to 180C / 350F.
2. In an ovenproof tray, add 1 chopped red onion (100g), 1 chopped red pepper (100g) and a handful of cherry tomatoes (100g). Place 4 whole chicken breasts (600g) on top.
3. Spread the sauce over the chicken, place in the middle of the oven and cook for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try adding your family's favourite veg or some chilli to spice things up?

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion (1/4 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (265g)
Energy 812kJ 196kcal1344kJ 320kcal (16%)
Fat 17.4g12.5g (18%)
of which saturates 2.6g2.8g (14%)
Carbohydrate 6.3g5.0g (2%)
of which sugars 2.7g3.7g (4%)
Fibre 1.3g2.0g
Protein 2.7g45.4g (91%)
Salt 1.3g0.67g (11%)

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious change for cooking chicken. Cooked with

5 stars

Delicious change for cooking chicken. Cooked with onions and cherry tomotoes for a mediterranian meal.

