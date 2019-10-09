Dolmio Tomato Sweet Pepper & Chilli Pasta Sauce 340G

- Energy292kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ 41kcal
Product Description
- Sun-ripened Tomato, Sweet Pepper & Chilli Pasta Sauce.
- For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- It's important to eat a varied and balanced diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
- Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can enjoyed and day of the week.
- Dolmio® Veggie Goodness is a source of potassium. Potassium helps to maintain normal blood pressure.
- 1 portion = 2 of your 5 a day recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, as advised by nutritionists.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pasta Sauce Category Winner, Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
- Serves 2
- 2 of your 5-a-day per half pack serving
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340g
- Potassium helps to maintain normal blood pressure
- High in fibre
- Source of potassium
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (45%), Red Pepper (17%), Green Pepper (12%), Onion, Tomato Paste (5.3%), Carrot Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Carrot Puree Concentrate, Salt, Basil (0.5%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Onion Powder (Roasted), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spices (Chilli Powder (0.06%))
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy a healthy meal for two!
- Pour the sauce into a pan and heat gently, stirring often until heated through, then serve over your favourite hot, cooked pasta and enjoy. We recommend 75g of dry pasta per person.
- Alternatively, cut open at the top corner of the pouch and microwave for 2mins at 800W. Take care when you take the pouch out of the microwave as it can be hot. Ensure you hold the pack using the heatproof part at the side.
- Why not try adding more of your family's favourite veg, or even some fresh, chopped chilli if you like it really spicey?!
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (170g) (%*)
|Energy
|172kJ 41kcal
|292kJ (4%) 70kcal (4%)
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.2g (2%)
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|7.7g (9%)
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.4g
|2.4g (5%)
|Salt
|0.75g
|1.3g (22%)
|Potassium
|250mg
|425mg (21%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019