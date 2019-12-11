By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Helena Orenzada Drink 250Ml

Helena Orenzada Drink 250Ml
Product Description

  • Red Orangeade - carbonated drink.
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid, Black Carrot Juice from Concentrate

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.

Produce of

Made in Poland

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o .o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.colian.com
  • www.hellena.pl

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 150 kJ / 35 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 8,6 g
of which sugars 8,6 g
Protein 0 g
Salt <0,01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

