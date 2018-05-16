Mama Noodle Chicken 90G

Product Description
- Oriental Style Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour
- Thailand trusted quality
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour 70%, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Flavour Enhancer: E621, E635, Chilli Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Spring Onion, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: E500, E501, E451, Thickener: E466, Soy Sauce (Soy Bean, Water, Salt), Flavouring 0.01%
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of Crustaceans, Egg, Fish, Milk, Sesame and Celery
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See Imprint
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Direction: Add noodles and seasoning to 500 ml of boiling water.
- Cover and stand for 3 minutes. Stir occasionally before serving.
Name and address
- Manning Impex Ltd.,
- 2 Doman Road,
- Camberly,
- Surrey,
- GU15 3DF,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
90g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g prepared product
|Energy
|284 kJ/68 kcal
|Fat
|2,9 g
|Of which saturates
|1,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,2 g
|Of which sugars
|0,6 g
|Protein
|1,2 g
|Salt
|0,8 g
