Mama Noodle Chicken 90G

£ 0.75
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Oriental Style Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour
  • Thailand trusted quality
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 70%, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Flavour Enhancer: E621, E635, Chilli Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Spring Onion, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: E500, E501, E451, Thickener: E466, Soy Sauce (Soy Bean, Water, Salt), Flavouring 0.01%

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of Crustaceans, Egg, Fish, Milk, Sesame and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See Imprint

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction: Add noodles and seasoning to 500 ml of boiling water.
  • Cover and stand for 3 minutes. Stir occasionally before serving.

Name and address

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberly,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberly,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF,
  • UK.
  • Tel/Fax 01276 406888/9
  • Email: sales@manningimpex.com
  • www.manningimpex.com

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g prepared product
Energy 284 kJ/68 kcal
Fat 2,9 g
Of which saturates 1,5 g
Carbohydrate 9,2 g
Of which sugars 0,6 g
Protein 1,2 g
Salt 0,8 g

