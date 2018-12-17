Tesco Low Calorie Tonic With Elderflower 6X250ml

Very disappointing
This is so awful I couldn’t drink it. Overpowering saccharine sweetness that would ruin gin and certainly couldn’t be drunk on its own. If I still had the receipt I would take the other cans back.
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Elderflower Extract, Quinine Hydrochloride.
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.
