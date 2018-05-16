By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water Cans 6X250ml

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water Cans 6X250ml
£ 2.25
£0.15/100ml
Per 250ml
  • Energy16kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie Indian tonic water with sweeteners.
  • SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers in the UK for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Quinine Hydrochloride.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6x250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy7kJ / 2kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care.

