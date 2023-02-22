We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Soda Water Cans 6X250ml

4.7(9)Write a review
Tesco Soda Water Cans 6X250ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ / 0kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated soda water
  • BUBBLY & VERSATILE Made for mixing or enjoying on its own Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers in the UK for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • BUBBLY & VERSATILE Made for mixing or enjoying on its own
  • Pack size: 1500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sodium Bicarbonate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6x250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.05g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Refreshing

5 stars

Like Tesco Soda Water, but disappointed not in the bottles, as preferred them, Never mind, it all goes down the same way

The can sizes are so convenient. Great way to e

5 stars

The can sizes are so convenient. Great way to enjoy soda water which doesn’t lose its sparkle, as it can when in large bottles.

Poor and not good for your reputation.

2 stars

Used as a mixer with Gin. Have had several of these cans and whilst ideal in size the quality is poor. They are as flat as a pancake within a few seconds of being opened.Very disappointing and not to be recommended.

Good value

5 stars

Good value for money and lovely with lime cordial and gin

Great product

5 stars

Good quality and love it’s recyclable unlike plastic bottles that you only ever use a bit of and then throw

Marvellous - individual cans of water - rather tha

5 stars

Marvellous - individual cans of water - rather than bottles that go flat in days. A new product for Tesco?

Just the right amount so no waste + recyclable!

5 stars

Sparkling water in a can! A small can which is just about the right amount for mixing with a large gin. I put any left over in a small bottle where it keeps fizzy much much better than a large bottle. I was always wasting large plastic bottles because they went flat so quickly, but these cans are just the right side, and apparently aluminium is infinitely recyclable too!

Thirst quencher or mixer & with 0 calories great

5 stars

It’s a great mixer, or even on it’s own, It helps to settle my stomach issues when eating to much. But it’s just a great thirst quencher with 0 calories.

Bring these back

5 stars

Good portion size so it doesn't go flat in large PLASTIC bottle. Cardboard and can RECYCLABLE which is very important. Always bought these but for quite some time now I haven't been able to get them. Very disappointed!!

