Tesco Soda Water Cans 6X250ml

Refreshing
Like Tesco Soda Water, but disappointed not in the bottles, as preferred them, Never mind, it all goes down the same way
The can sizes are so convenient. Great way to enjoy soda water which doesn’t lose its sparkle, as it can when in large bottles.
Poor and not good for your reputation.
Used as a mixer with Gin. Have had several of these cans and whilst ideal in size the quality is poor. They are as flat as a pancake within a few seconds of being opened.Very disappointing and not to be recommended.
Good value
Good value for money and lovely with lime cordial and gin
Great product
Good quality and love it’s recyclable unlike plastic bottles that you only ever use a bit of and then throw
Marvellous - individual cans of water - rather than bottles that go flat in days. A new product for Tesco?
Just the right amount so no waste + recyclable!
Sparkling water in a can! A small can which is just about the right amount for mixing with a large gin. I put any left over in a small bottle where it keeps fizzy much much better than a large bottle. I was always wasting large plastic bottles because they went flat so quickly, but these cans are just the right side, and apparently aluminium is infinitely recyclable too!
Thirst quencher or mixer & with 0 calories great
It’s a great mixer, or even on it’s own, It helps to settle my stomach issues when eating to much. But it’s just a great thirst quencher with 0 calories.
Bring these back
Good portion size so it doesn't go flat in large PLASTIC bottle. Cardboard and can RECYCLABLE which is very important. Always bought these but for quite some time now I haven't been able to get them. Very disappointed!!