Cru Kafe Organic Honduran Ground Coffee 250G

- Organic Honduran Ground Coffee
- A bring Single Origin coffee, our Honduran bean is a beautiful example of the best this country to offer - a smooth, full-bodies brew with sweet notes, perfect for any time of day.
- Notes of:
- Roasted cashew, caramel, stone fruits
- Each of our certified organic coffees tell an exciting story of small farms and steep mountainsides, where sun, soil and shade come together to make a truly amazing cup of CRU.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Fairtrade
- Ethical organic coffee
- Medium roast
- Single origin Arabica
- Pack size: 250g
100% Arabica Coffee, Coffee: Fairtrade certified and sourced from Fairtrade producers. Total 100%
Once opened store in a airtight container, in a cool dry place.
Roasted and packed in the UK
- Brew:
- This is a special omni-grind, suitable for Cafetière, Filter, AeroPress & Moka Pot
250g ℮
