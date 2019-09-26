Cru Kafe Organic Dark Roast 10 Coffee Capsules 52G

Not only is it very tasty but the capsules are 100
Not only is it very tasty but the capsules are 100% aluminium, hence recyclable. Plus the coffee is made in an ethical way, respecting fair trade. I strongly recommend thanks.
Great coffee!!
Love this coffee, great with milk. Nice crema and pour. 10/10
delicious organic coffee
Finally found an organic coffee for my nespresso machine! Worked well in my machine and tasted great.
Nespresso Incompatible
Supposedly work with Nespresso machines – well, my experience is that hey do not.