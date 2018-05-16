Benylin Mucus Max 150Ml

Product Description
- Mucus Cough Max Honey & Lemon Flavour 100 mg/5 ml Syrup
- Guaifenesin
- Benylin® Mucus Cough Max Honey & Lemon flavour 100 mg/5 ml Syrup helps to relieve chesty (productive) coughs by thinning and loosening chest mucus (phlegm), making it easier to cough up.
- Maximum strength formula
- Reduces chest congestion
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Each 5 ml of Syrup contains: Guaifenesin 100 mg, Also contains: Ethanol, Glucose and Sucrose (See leaflet for further information)
Storage
Use within 6 months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Dose: For oral use only.
- Adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over: Two 5 ml spoonfuls four times a day.
- Do not use in children under 12 years.
- Do not use more than 4 doses in 24 hours.
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- Please retain the carton.
- Read the package leaflet before use.
Warnings
- As with all similar medicines, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking this product.
- Please consult your doctor or pharmacist if symptoms persist for more than 7 days.
- Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
As with all similar medicines, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking this product. Please consult your doctor or pharmacist if symptoms persist for more than 7 days. Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020