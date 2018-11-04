By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aveeno Dermexa Anti-Itch Balm 75Ml

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Aveeno Dermexa Anti-Itch Balm 75Ml
£ 12.00
£16.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Accepted by the National Eczema Association
  • NATIONALECZEMA.ORG
  • AVEENO® has been studying oats for over 40 years and has recently discovered new properties of Colloidal Oatmeal: it is a skin prebiotic that supports the growth of micro-organisms in the skin microbiome*.
  • *in vitro test
  • For very dry itchy skin, try AVEENO® Dermexa Daily Emollient cream to soothe skin and help reduce flare-ups of very dry skin.
  • Very dry itchy skin
  • Triple Oat Complex + Ceramides
  • Intensely moisturising
  • Clinically proven to immediately soothe itchy feeling skin
  • Suitable for the whole family
  • Also suitable for people who may be prone to eczema
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Unscented, paraben free, fast absorbing
  • High tolerance formula
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018889], Glycerin, Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isocetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract, Avena Sativa Kernel Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ceramide 3, Ethylhexylglycerin, p-Anisic Acid, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Sorbate

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely fast acting!

5 stars

In my adulthood I have developed dry itchy red patches on my hands. I have tried many different hand creams, some of which were quite expensive, but this balm has been amazing. I saw results just after a few days! and now almost a week later my hands are near enough back to normal. I did not want to use steroid creams due to the side effects, and I wanted a product that doesn't include any nasty ingredients. This product fits the bill. I could not recommend it enough and will definitely be re-purchasing.

At last....what my skin has been waiting for.

5 stars

The skin on my hands is very dry, sore and peeling. This balm is miraculous in the way it soothes my skin and seems to leave a protective layer which lasts for many hours. A tube goes with me wherever I go!

