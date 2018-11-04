Aveeno Dermexa Anti-Itch Balm 75Ml

Definitely fast acting!
In my adulthood I have developed dry itchy red patches on my hands. I have tried many different hand creams, some of which were quite expensive, but this balm has been amazing. I saw results just after a few days! and now almost a week later my hands are near enough back to normal. I did not want to use steroid creams due to the side effects, and I wanted a product that doesn't include any nasty ingredients. This product fits the bill. I could not recommend it enough and will definitely be re-purchasing.
At last....what my skin has been waiting for.
The skin on my hands is very dry, sore and peeling. This balm is miraculous in the way it soothes my skin and seems to leave a protective layer which lasts for many hours. A tube goes with me wherever I go!