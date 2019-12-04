Imodium Capsules 12 'S

- Help relieve your diarrhoea symptoms with IMODIUM® Original. These capsules can provide fast diarrhoea relief in one dose, in under one hour. Imodium helps slow down your bowel movements and return them to their normal rhythm.
- - IMODIUM® Originals can provide fast diarrhoea relief in under 1 hour, this helps to restore the absorption of fluids into your body.
- - Trusted formula which has proven to provide diarrhoea relief for over 40 years
- - Imodium works by gently slowing your digestion down and returning it to its normal rhythm.
- - Its often better to treat diarrhoea when it first strikes. By treating diarrhoea you can feel better and get on with your day. A consumer survey found 84% of us feel weak and tired when suffering from diarrhoea*. Why leave it untreated when you can relieve diarrhoea, and help reduce the loss of fluids and salts.
- - Contains Loperamide
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Take 2 capsules initially, then 1 after each loose motion. Only take up to a maximum of 6 capsules per day. Loperamide 2mg.
Warnings
- This medication should be taken by over 12 years old only.
Name and address
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
12 x Capsules
Safety information
