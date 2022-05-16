We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Calprofen 20Mg/Ml 100Gb

4.8(189)Write a review
Calprofen 20Mg/Ml 100Gb
Product Description

  • Calprofen 20Mg/Ml 100Gb
  • Calprofen® is a strawberry flavoured Ibuprofen oral suspension
  • Suspension for babies and children. It is used for the relief of:
  • Fever (raised temperature)
  • Post-immunisation fever
  • Teething and toothache
  • Colds and influenza symptoms
  • Earache
  • Headache
  • Minor muscular pains and aches
  • Calprofen® is a registered trade mark.
  • Colour & Sugar Free
  • Pain & fever relief
  • Syringe
  • Pack size: 100ML
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Each 5 ml of Oral Suspension contains 100 mg Ibuprofen, Also contains: E965, E219, E217, E1520, E422 and Ethanol

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and Usage
  • Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
  • This product is intended for use in children aged 3 months to 12 years.
  • Dosage: For oral use. Shake the bottle well before use. A syringe is provided to measure doses of 2.5 ml and 5 ml, always use the syringe supplied with the pack.
  • Post-immunisation fever:
  • 2.5 ml, followed by another 2.5 ml six hours later if necessary.
  • Only give if your baby is 3 months and over.
  • Only give if your baby weighs over 5kg.
  • Do not give more than 2 doses in 24 hours.
  • If fever is not reduced you should consult your doctor.
  • Pain and Fever Relief:
  • Age: Babies under 3 months; do not give to babies under 3 months. Consult your doctor
  • Age: 3 months - 6 months (weighing over 5 kg), Dose: 2.5 ml may be taken 3 times in 24 hours
  • Age: 6 months - 12 months, Dose: 2.5 ml 3 times a day
  • Age: 1 year - 2 years, Dose: 2.5 ml 3 to 4 times a day
  • Age: 3 years 7 - years, Dose: 5 ml 3 or 4 times a day
  • Age: 8 years - 12 years, Dose: 10 ml (5 ml + 5 ml) 3 or 4 times a day
  • - Doses should usually be given every 6 - 8 hours, leave at least 4 hours between doses.
  • For short term use only.
  • - Do not give to babies aged 3 months to under 6 months for more than 24 hours.
  • - Do not give to children aged 6 months and older for more than 3 days.
  • - If symptoms persist or worsen, consult your doctor promptly.
  • The lowest effective dose should be used for the shortest duration necessary to relieve symptoms. If your child has an infection, consult a doctor without a delay if symptoms (such as fever and pain) persist or worsen

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Safety Warning
  • Not recommended for children under 3 months.
  • Do not give this product if your baby or child:
  • - Has (or has had two or more episodes of) a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding.
  • - Is allergic to Ibuprofen or any other ingredient of the product, aspirin or other related painkillers.
  • - Is taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75 mg.
  • Speak to a pharmacist or doctor before giving this product if your baby or child:
  • - Has or has had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems, or is dehydrated.
  • Do not use this product and speak to your doctor if you are trying to get pregnant, suspect you are pregnant, are pregnant or are breast-feeding. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist before using this product if you are elderly or a smoker.
  • See leaflet for additional safety warnings.
  • Keep out of sight and reach of children.
  • Do not exceed the stated dose.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE.

Name and address

  • McNeil Products Ltd,
  • HP12 4EG,
  • UK.

Return to

Lower age limit

3 Months

Upper age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

189 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Good taste

4 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

My baby loves it. Easy to give with the syringe provided. Highly recommend

Great product

4 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

Brilliant product. Perfect for infants toothache, temparture or generral aches and pains

Trusted brand

4 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

It is not too much more to get Calprofen compared to supermarkets own Ibuprofen and is more readily available. It is strawberry flavour and my children said it tasted ok. Uses a syringe, they are better for more accurately measurements and less chance of spillage.

Does what it says

3 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

This product worked well, it does what it says. My children liked he flavour and it seemed to help with their pin and fever. I would purchase this again.

Good product

5 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

This product worked great for my little one. She is currently teething so this has worked wonders.

Fast acting

4 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

Very easy to give the right dose for your little one. Fast acting with a nice sugar free strawberry flavour

Calprofen 100ml

5 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

Easy to use and my son seems to like the flavour as well.

Calprofen is the ideal for children.

5 stars

A CALPROFEN Customer

Calprofen is great for children and infants over 3 months old. The syringe provided with the bottle is great, this means that the correct amount of medication is given. There is a guide on the back of the box and bottle of dosage for the age of child and infant. My child informed me that the flavour was much nicer than the ibuprofen alone, and also better than having to give them different pain relief too. Ideal for fussy children who refuse medication, basically paracetomol and ibuprofen in one handy dose.

1-10 of 189 reviews

