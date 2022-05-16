Calprofen 20Mg/Ml 100Gb

Good taste
A CALPROFEN Customer
My baby loves it. Easy to give with the syringe provided. Highly recommend
Great product
A CALPROFEN Customer
Brilliant product. Perfect for infants toothache, temparture or generral aches and pains
Great product
A CALPROFEN Customer
Trusted brand
A CALPROFEN Customer
It is not too much more to get Calprofen compared to supermarkets own Ibuprofen and is more readily available. It is strawberry flavour and my children said it tasted ok. Uses a syringe, they are better for more accurately measurements and less chance of spillage.
Does what it says
A CALPROFEN Customer
This product worked well, it does what it says. My children liked he flavour and it seemed to help with their pin and fever. I would purchase this again.
Good product
A CALPROFEN Customer
This product worked great for my little one. She is currently teething so this has worked wonders.
Fast acting
A CALPROFEN Customer
Very easy to give the right dose for your little one. Fast acting with a nice sugar free strawberry flavour
Calprofen 100ml
A CALPROFEN Customer
Easy to use and my son seems to like the flavour as well.
Calprofen is the ideal for children.
A CALPROFEN Customer
Calprofen is great for children and infants over 3 months old. The syringe provided with the bottle is great, this means that the correct amount of medication is given. There is a guide on the back of the box and bottle of dosage for the age of child and infant. My child informed me that the flavour was much nicer than the ibuprofen alone, and also better than having to give them different pain relief too. Ideal for fussy children who refuse medication, basically paracetomol and ibuprofen in one handy dose.
Calprofen is the ideal for children.
A CALPROFEN Customer
