Lee Kum Kee Premium Light Soy Sauce 250Ml

Product Description
- Premium Light Soy Sauce
- This Premium Light Soy Sauce is brewed naturally using non-GM soy beans. It has a rich soy flavour and aroma which will delicately enhance the "taste" of any dish.
- Premier extract
- Naturally brewed
- No preservatives added
- Made with non-GM soybeans
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Salt, Soybeans 11%, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Flavour Enhancers (Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Tightly close lid after use and keep refrigerated
Produce of
Product of China
Number of uses
Contains 16 portions
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Distributor address
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
- 3 Harbor Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Per portion (15 mL)
|Energy
|392 kJ (92 kcal)
|59 kJ (14 kcal)
|Fat
|< 0.5 g
|< 0.5 g
|of which saturates
|< 0.1 g
|< 0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|14 g
|2.1 g
|of which sugars
|10 g
|1.5 g
|Protein
|7.7 g
|1.2 g
|Salt
|17.2 g
|2.6 g
