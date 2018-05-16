By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Moma Cranberry & Raisin Porridge Sachets 5X70g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Moma Cranberry & Raisin Porridge Sachets 5X70g
£ 2.60
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge with sweetened dried cranberries and raisins
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Awesome Oats
  • We use only wholegrain oats in our porridge, which means they contain all 3 parts of the grain, keeping all of their natural goodness.
  • They are high in fibre, in particular soluble fibre, which makes them perfect for the digestive system.
  • The soluble fibre is called beta-glucan which has been shown to maintain normal blood cholesterol levels. Each serving provides 1.7g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 58% of the recommended daily allowance of 3g.
  • All of our oats are naturally gluten free. At MOMA we source our oats from only pure uncontaminated British crops so that everyone can enjoy our porridge.
  • I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast. We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filling cabinet) in Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep. It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through the morning. We make our porridge the way it should be - using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
  • Enjoy,
  • Tom
  • Making oats more awesome
  • British jumbo oats
  • Wholegrain oats
  • Speedy sachets
  • Just add hot water
  • Gluten free
  • High in fibre
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 350g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (62%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raisins (7%), Raw Cane Sugar, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar) (6%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before see bottom of box.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How do you make your porridge?
  • 1 Empty sachet into a bowl or mug.
  • 2 Pour hot water. Just enough to cover the oats (125ml).
  • 3 Stir it up, wait about 5 minutes, then tuck in. If you want a thinner consistency add a little more hot water. It's an art not a science.
  • Please don't reheat, polish it off in one go.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.
  • www.momafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 70kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer sachet
Energy 1501kJ1050kJ
-355kcal249kcal
Fat 3.9g2.7g
of which saturates 1.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate 63.6g44.5g
of which sugars 27.0g18.9g
Fibre 6.2g4.3g
Protein 13.9g9.7g
Salt 0.3g0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Moma Porridge Almond Butter & Salted Caramel 5X55g

£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Moma Porridge Coconut & Chia 5 X 55G

£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Tesco Ripen At Home Bananas 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Moma Porridge Apple & Cinnamon 50G

£ 1.30
£2.60/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here