Moma Cranberry & Raisin Porridge Sachets 5X70g

Product Description
- Instant oat porridge with sweetened dried cranberries and raisins
- Awesome Oats
- We use only wholegrain oats in our porridge, which means they contain all 3 parts of the grain, keeping all of their natural goodness.
- They are high in fibre, in particular soluble fibre, which makes them perfect for the digestive system.
- The soluble fibre is called beta-glucan which has been shown to maintain normal blood cholesterol levels. Each serving provides 1.7g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 58% of the recommended daily allowance of 3g.
- All of our oats are naturally gluten free. At MOMA we source our oats from only pure uncontaminated British crops so that everyone can enjoy our porridge.
- I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast. We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filling cabinet) in Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep. It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through the morning. We make our porridge the way it should be - using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
- Enjoy,
- Tom
- Making oats more awesome
- British jumbo oats
- Wholegrain oats
- Speedy sachets
- Just add hot water
- Gluten free
- High in fibre
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (62%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raisins (7%), Raw Cane Sugar, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar) (6%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before see bottom of box.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How do you make your porridge?
- 1 Empty sachet into a bowl or mug.
- 2 Pour hot water. Just enough to cover the oats (125ml).
- 3 Stir it up, wait about 5 minutes, then tuck in. If you want a thinner consistency add a little more hot water. It's an art not a science.
- Please don't reheat, polish it off in one go.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
- www.momafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 70kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per sachet
|Energy
|1501kJ
|1050kJ
|-
|355kcal
|249kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.6g
|44.5g
|of which sugars
|27.0g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|13.9g
|9.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
