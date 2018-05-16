Rowse Honey Wonder Bees 340G

Product Description
- Naturally mild honey, fortified with Vitamin C.
- Meet our honey bees:
- Lizzy, the Queen Bee, rules over the hive and keeps her honey bees in order! She lays up to 2000 eggs a day - that's a lot of Wonder Bees!
- Whizzy, the Worker Bee, and her pals are BUZZZY saving the planet. As they collect nectar from plants, they pollinate the flowers & KAPOW! More plants!
- Please note the character will be picked randomly.
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system. One serving (15g) is 15% of an adult RI of Vitamin C and 40% of a child RI (aged between aged 4 - 10).
- Honey may naturally crystallise.
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 340g
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Honey, Vitamin C
Storage
Store at room temperature.For best before end date see cap.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- 0X10 9DE.
Return to
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- 0X10 9DE.
- rowsehoney.co.uk
- Give us a buzz on 01491 454100
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1382/325 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|81g
|of which sugars
|80g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Vitamin C
|80 mg 100% RI
Safety information
Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019