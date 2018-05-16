By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowse Honey Wonder Bees 340G

Rowse Honey Wonder Bees 340G
£ 3.00
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Naturally mild honey, fortified with Vitamin C.
  • Meet our honey bees:
  • Lizzy, the Queen Bee, rules over the hive and keeps her honey bees in order! She lays up to 2000 eggs a day - that's a lot of Wonder Bees!
  • Whizzy, the Worker Bee, and her pals are BUZZZY saving the planet. As they collect nectar from plants, they pollinate the flowers & KAPOW! More plants!
  • Please note the character will be picked randomly.
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system. One serving (15g) is 15% of an adult RI of Vitamin C and 40% of a child RI (aged between aged 4 - 10).
  • Honey may naturally crystallise.
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340g
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Honey, Vitamin C

Storage

Store at room temperature.For best before end date see cap.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • 0X10 9DE.

Return to

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • 0X10 9DE.
  • rowsehoney.co.uk
  • Give us a buzz on 01491 454100

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1382/325 kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrates81g
of which sugars 80g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.03g
Vitamin C 80 mg 100% RI

Safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

