Tesco Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 180G

Tesco Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

½ of a pack
  • Energy429kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars18.2g
    20%
  • Salt0.81g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 476kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • A sweet stir fry sauce made with tamari soy sauce and mirin.
  • Thick, Rich & Sweet Carefully prepared with tamari soy sauce and mirin rice wine.
  • Thick, rich & sweet
  • Carefully prepared with tamari soy sauce and mirin rice wine
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol], Mirin (5%)[Rice, Water, Alcohol, Glucose Syrup], Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Purée, Agave Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Red Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g)
Energy476kJ / 112kcal429kJ / 101kcal
Fat0.8g0.7g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate24.2g21.8g
Sugars20.2g18.2g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein1.8g1.6g
Salt0.90g0.81g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Lacking in flavour.

1 stars

This was a poor quality stir fry sauce. It had absolutely no flavour. It was so lacking in flavour that my partner thought I had cooked a plain stirfry. I definitely would not recommend.

