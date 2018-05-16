Fire Angel Combination Pack Co & Smoke Alarm

- - SB1- Optical Smoke Sensor - detects slow smouldering fires. 10 Yr Lifespan
- - CO-9B- Advanced Electrochemical Sensor designed to accurately measure low levels of CO. 7 Year Lifespan
- - SB1- Battery Powered Smoke Alarm - 1 year battery lifespan (9V battery included)
- - CO-9B - Battery Powered CO Alarm - 1 year battery lifespan (2x AA batteries included)
- - SB1- Toast Proof - reduces nuisance alarms + test and silence button
- - CO-9B - Easy to install + portable so can be taken on holiday
- - SB1 Positioning Positioning - Bedroom, Living Room, Landing, Hallways, Dining Room
- - CO-9B Positioning - In any room that contains a fuel burning appliance. E.G - Gas&Oil Boiler, Log Fire, Stoves, Gas Cooker, BBQ
- - SB1 - 3 year warranty
- - CO-9B - 7 year warranty
- The FireAngel 9B-SB1-R is a twinpack featuring both a Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm for your home. The SB1 optical smoke alarm is best at detecting slow smouldering fires and is less prone to nuisance alarms. The alarm is powered by a 9V battery which is included in the pack.
- The CO-9B carbon monoxide detector is suitable for wall mounting or left free standing as a portable device. The alarm is supplied with 2 x AA batteries to power the alarm.
