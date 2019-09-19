Philips Bt3206/13 Beard Trimmer

Battery exceptional! 4 stars Review from philips.com 19th September 2019 One thing that stands out with this trimmer is the battery! More me it can last 6 months without a charge! I travel a lot and often for months at a time. Twice now I decided to leave the charger and it just keeps going and going!

Its really a nice product 4 stars Review from philips.co.uk 16th May 2019 Buy this product 1month back. Its really working fine and worth of money.

Good Performance 4 stars Review from philips.com 12th February 2019 Neat little unit that does the job. Only downside is loosing the detachable comb attachment

excellent beard trimmer 5 stars Review from philips.com 11th November 2018 This is an excellent, simple easy to use dry cut beard and stubble trimmer. It's nice and comfortable to hold and everything is very ergonomic to use. Nice and solid.Philips have made an excellent product.A good value beard and stubble trimmer from Philips that is a perfect travel size but strong enough to do a good job. Very easy to use, super sharp and gives a very even finish. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall a great product 5 stars Review from philips.com 12th September 2018 Overall I found this trimmer to be a good piece of kit, I found it easy to trim the awkward areas around my face. For any long strands of hair, it didn't pull rather just trimmed as it you'd expect. Design wise, the colour is great, it does feel a bit cheap, but the ergonomic design make using this trimmer comfortable and easy to use. The trimmer comes with a small travel pouch which is a nice touch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product and easy to use! 5 stars Review from philips.com 28th August 2018 This is an excellent product overall and very easy to use. It is very good at getting short hairs and give’s a nice neat finish to any design you may have gone for. Quick and convenient with 20 length settings and self sharpening stainless steel blades it also has 1hr cordless use time, making this probably one of the best trimmers I have used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely little gadget 4 stars Review from philips.com 28th August 2018 I've had the product for a few weeks now and it is super easy to use and light weight, The battery life is superb, as been using 2-3 times a week for the past 2 months and the battery is still going good and charges very quickly. Very sturdy build looks very solid, not cheap looking at all, easy to clean. It trims hair efficiently whether they are fully grown or not but sometimes clogs up with the long hair. It is very convenient and handy for the travel as well. So far so good. This shaver does what it says. I would recommend it to everyone looking for a good beard trimmer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly recommend to anybody! 5 stars Review from philips.com 23rd August 2018 This product is absolute amazing. There are so many good points about it, shaving for my partner has now become a quick thing unlike it was previously. It almost takes one swoop and all beard is trimmed/shaved, it is the most precise beard trimmer I have found for him. My partner has different lengths throughout his beard and the wheel to change lengths is so smooth, no more changing attachments on the head for different lengths making the whole process so fast. As well as it being easy to change lengths there is also very precise measurements down to 0.5mm. It has 60mins of use, but to be honest you wouldn’t even need the full 60mins as there is no fiddly bits with changing heads etc. If needs be there is a little light on it to indicate battery life. Overall I would highly recommend this product my partner absolutely loves it now I won’t need to be searching for a new and better one repeatedly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job 4 stars Review from philips.com 22nd August 2018 Great product for the price. It’s slightly noisier than expected but does exactly what it says on the tin! The battery lasts quite a while too which is a plus. The overall design does look a little bit cheap but it is easy to grip and seems to cut in all directions. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]