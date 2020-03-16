Philips Mg3722/33 Multigroom

Solid all-rounder - can't fault it!
This does everything you need from a shaver - good battery, easy to use, plenty of attachments. Really can't fault it. Also, one of the attachments broke and I just called customer service and they are sending me a new part - very impressed!
The product ease of use is great
It offers a wide variety of uses you can complete your whole facial hair care
Great beard trimmer, worst ever on/off switch
The trimmer works really well, gives good results. Battery send to last quite long, I've used it 5 or 6 times since purchase and not had to recharge yet. They are a lot of loose attachments but it comes with a travel bag to keep them together. My only fault is the on/off switch which is the worst designed switch I've ever encountered on any electrical product. To operate it I have to use two hands and lever the edge of the switch with a nail. It's as though Philips meant this to be a child safety feature.
Everything I needed
Very happy with this trimmer. It has a number of really good attachments and feels well made and comfortable to use.
Good product bu
Very pleased with this product but the nag zip broken straight away which is a real nuisance. This needs to soeted
Good product.
Good little multishaver comfortable to use with a compact design. Easy interchangeable 'heads' and easy to clean 'parts'.1 of the best I've used so far, also rechargeable with long run-time.
see below
The trimmer worked really well out of the box, but it would not recharge
Great prduct
This is the best trimmer I have had, it does all I want it to do, easily & quickly
Something Missing
The kit itself, its design and accessories, is fine. BUT I think that there should be a bathroom storage stand for the unit and its parts, as my previous Philips multi grooming kit had - to expect people to keep a 'jumble' of bits' in a bag is just not practical for everyday use. The instruction leaflet is also sadly missing in both size (I needed a magnifying glass) and detail. My recommendation is for the product alone and its performance, not the total package.
Excellent Kit
I bought this 2 weeks ago, when my Old multi-trimmer,needed to be put out to pasture. This Multi tool, feels good in the hand and is really simple to use,plus gives a Great Beard trim (I tend to keep my beard fairly short) so the lower setting on the Multi height Beard trimmer head are ideal. The various heads 'Snap on & off' when you need to change/clean them after use. The Trimmer cuts really well and easily, and I am not left getting stubble shrapnel in my fingers after each use, as it cuts each hair cleanly. All in all I'm pretty happy.