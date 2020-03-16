By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Mg3722/33 Multigroom

4.5(129)Write a review
Philips Mg3722/33 Multigroom
£ 30.00
£30.00/each
  • - Trim and style your face and hair with 9 tools
  • - 60 minutes of cordless use per charge
  • - Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning
  • Create Your Style With 9 Tools In 1
  • Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 9 quality tools allows you to create your own perfect facial and hairstyle.
  • Get the perfect trim time after time with self-sharpening steel blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are as sharp after 3 years as on day 1.
  • To clean, Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap.
  • Charge for 16 hours and get up to 60 minutes of cordless use.

129 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Solid all-rounder - can't fault it!

5 stars

This does everything you need from a shaver - good battery, easy to use, plenty of attachments. Really can't fault it. Also, one of the attachments broke and I just called customer service and they are sending me a new part - very impressed!

The product ease of use is great

5 stars

It offers a wide variety of uses you can complete your whole facial hair care

Great beard trimmer, worst ever on/off switch

4 stars

The trimmer works really well, gives good results. Battery send to last quite long, I've used it 5 or 6 times since purchase and not had to recharge yet. They are a lot of loose attachments but it comes with a travel bag to keep them together. My only fault is the on/off switch which is the worst designed switch I've ever encountered on any electrical product. To operate it I have to use two hands and lever the edge of the switch with a nail. It's as though Philips meant this to be a child safety feature.

Everything I needed

5 stars

Very happy with this trimmer. It has a number of really good attachments and feels well made and comfortable to use.

Good product bu

4 stars

Very pleased with this product but the nag zip broken straight away which is a real nuisance. This needs to soeted

Good product.

5 stars

Good little multishaver comfortable to use with a compact design. Easy interchangeable 'heads' and easy to clean 'parts'.1 of the best I've used so far, also rechargeable with long run-time.

see below

2 stars

The trimmer worked really well out of the box, but it would not recharge

Great prduct

5 stars

This is the best trimmer I have had, it does all I want it to do, easily & quickly

Something Missing

3 stars

The kit itself, its design and accessories, is fine. BUT I think that there should be a bathroom storage stand for the unit and its parts, as my previous Philips multi grooming kit had - to expect people to keep a 'jumble' of bits' in a bag is just not practical for everyday use. The instruction leaflet is also sadly missing in both size (I needed a magnifying glass) and detail. My recommendation is for the product alone and its performance, not the total package.

Excellent Kit

5 stars

I bought this 2 weeks ago, when my Old multi-trimmer,needed to be put out to pasture. This Multi tool, feels good in the hand and is really simple to use,plus gives a Great Beard trim (I tend to keep my beard fairly short) so the lower setting on the Multi height Beard trimmer head are ideal. The various heads 'Snap on & off' when you need to change/clean them after use. The Trimmer cuts really well and easily, and I am not left getting stubble shrapnel in my fingers after each use, as it cuts each hair cleanly. All in all I'm pretty happy.

1-10 of 129 reviews

