Tilda Basmati & Wild Rice 375G

Tilda Basmati & Wild Rice 375G
£ 2.49
£6.64/kg
Per 60g dry rice serving
  • Energy916 kJ 216 kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy dry/uncooked rice Per 100g

Product Description

  • Basmati & Wild Rice
  • For more tasty inspiration, visit Tilda.com.
  • Our finest Basmati blended with exotic wild rice
  • Beautifully blended and balanced
  • Grown in the Himalayan foothills, Basmati has an aromatic and unique taste. Light and fluffy, it is the perfect companion for Wild rice, with its firmer texture and black tea notes - a gourmet blend with endless possibilities...
  • We Promise:
  • Each batch is purity tested to guarantee the exceptional taste and unique aroma of basmati.
  • Our grains are matured naturally to ensure a light fluffy texture.
  • Broken grains are removed so our rice does not stick.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Basmati Rice (85%), Wild Rice (15%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End, See Base

Produce of

Milled and packed in the UK from imported ingredient

Preparation and Usage

  • The natural taste of Basmati and Wild rice is delicious with fish, chicken and vegetables. Or mix with herbs, green leaves and a zesty dressing for a light and refreshing salad.
  • 1 Add 60g of rice per person to a large pan of boiling water.
  • 2 Cook on a medium heat for 20 to 25 minutes.
  • 3. Drain well, cover and stand for 3 minutes. Then lightly for through the grains and serve.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 x 60g portions

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesdry/uncooked rice Per 100gdry/uncooked rice Per 60g
Energy (kJ)1526916
Energy (kcal)360216
Fat 1.0g0.6g
(of which saturates)0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 78.9g47.3g
(of which sugars)1.6g0.9g
Fibre 1.5g0.9g
Protein 8.1g4.8g
Salt <0.03g<0.03g

